Multifaceted, Big Sur, On The Trot, Forest Flame, Capital Gain and Zehnaseeb excel

Multifaceted, Big Sur, On The Trot, Forest Flame, Capital Gain and Zehnaseeb excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan 11).

Inner sand:

600m: Into The Groove (Indrajeet) 40. Moved well. Naayaab (rb) 40. Moved freely. Mayurana (Kiran Rai) 39.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Ironic Humour (Antony), a 3-y-o (Win Legend - Conceptual) (S. John) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Starry Wind (Irvan) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Shaped well. Varcasva (S. Shareef) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Strode out well. Tutankhamun (P. Trevor), Caesars Palace (Mark) 1-19, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Former finished two lengths ahead. Venus Bay (Shinde) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Aceros (Srinath) 42. Impressed. Sri Lakshmi (Vivek), El Matator (Arul) 45. They moved freely. Michigan Melody (P. Ramesh), Lightning Charlie (Kiran Rai) 44.5. They finished together. Touch Your Destiny (Vivek) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: A 3-y-o (Wind Legend - Trrust In Me) (Arul) 1-15.5, 60044. Moved well. Diamond Rays (Aliyar) 1-10, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Life Awaits (Aliyar) 1-10, 600/42. Stretched out well. Renegade (Prabhakaran), Four wheel Drive (Rayan) 1-15.5, 600/44. They finished level. A 3-y-o (Senure - Dusty Lady) (Srinath) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Capstone (Kiran Rai) 1-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Firestone (Vishwanath), Duty Call (Arul) 1-14, 600/45. They moved together. Shaktiman (rb) 1-13.5, 600/46. Easy. Fair Warring (S. John) 1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1200m: Bluejack (Arvind K), Princeazeem (T.S. Jodha) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. They worked well. Capital Gain (Rayan), Master Of War (Khurshad) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Corona Del Corsa (Selvaraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. Treasure Striker (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. In fine trim. Stari Grad (Vishwanath), Ashwa Raftar (Arul) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Skyfire (Kiran Rai) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Forest Flame (R. Marshall) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Akita Pro (Anjar), Lycurgus (Vaibhav) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. On The Trot (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Zehnaseeb (Kiran Rai) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Impressed. Hafnium (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Moved well. Silver Ikon (P. Ramesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. High Priestess (David Allan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Look Out (rb), Hawking (Kiran Rai) 1-43, (1,400-600) 56.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Spirit Bruce (P. Ramesh) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine condition.

1600m: Mighty Red (Donoghue) 1-59, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Maintains form.