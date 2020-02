Multifaceted bags Sprinters Trail Stakes

Darius Byramji trained Multifaceted (Suraj up), won the Sprinters Trail Stakes, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Feb 7). The winner is owned by Mr. Reinzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards.

The results

1. FOREVER ELEGANCE PLATE (Div. III), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: UP FRONT (S. Shareef) 1, Iconic Princess (Sandesh) 2, Commandpost (Sai Kiran) 3 and Vernesco (S. John) 4. Not run: Mrs Thatcher. 3-1/2, Nose and 2-1/4. 1m 14.21s. ₹ 27 (w), 11, 20 and 24 (p), SHP: 74, THP: 48, FP: 204, Q: 116, Trinella: 1,172 and 661, Exacta: 3,644 and 721. Favourite: Vernesco. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

2. FEBRUARY PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): VIOLIN (Trevor) 1, Welcome Surprise (T.S. Jodha) 2, Code Of Honour (David Allan) 3 and Capable (Arshad) 4. 7-3/4, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 06.46s. ₹ 37 (w), 16, 49 and 13 (p), SHP: 147, THP: 52, FP: 1,875, Q: 1,046, Trinella: 2,412 and 440, Exacta: 12,820 and 14,651. Favourite: Code Of Honour. Owner: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

3. DAVANGERE PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 20: ARECA ANGEL (Suraj) 1, Perfect King (M. Naveen) 2, She's Stylish (Arshad) 3 and Jai Vikram (T.S. Jodha) 4. 5-1/2, 2-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 13.69s. Rs. 18 (w), 12, 23 and 22 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 51, FP: 183, Q: 104, Trinella: 662 and 257, Exacta: 1,763 and 598. Favourite: Areca Angel. Owner: Mr. Gnanadeva Rao. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

4. BHARACHUKKI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50: INDIAN EMPRESS (S. John) 1, Skyfire (Suraj) 2, Singhsaab (M. Naveen) 3 and Winall (Antony) 4. 5-1/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m 12.04s. Rs. 27 (w), 15, 12 and 35 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 85, FP: 50, Q: 26, Trinella: 662 and 432, Exacta: 3,096 and 1,327. Favourite: Indian Empress. Owner: Mr. Lakshminarayana G. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

5. FOREVER ELEGANCE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: QUEEN OF SANDS (T.S. Jodha) 1, Torosanto (Antony) 2, Alberto (Sandesh) 3 and Perfectgoldenera (M. Naveen) 4. Not run: High Admiral. 3, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 13.70s. ₹ 16 (w), 13, 21 and 14 (p), SHP: 59, THP: 32, FP: 149, Q: 99, Trinella: 264 and 70, Exacta: 972 and 551. Favourite: Queen Of Sands. Owner: Mrs. Geetha Dilip Ranka. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

6. SPRINTERS TRAIL STAKES (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): MULTIFACETED (Suraj) 1, Knotty Ash (Antony) 2, Mauritania (David Allan) 3 and Tutankhamun (Trevor) 4. 6-1/2, Lnk and Lnk. 1m 10.62s. ₹ 16 (w), 13, 13 and 15 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 41, FP: 41, Q: 39, Trinella: 71 and 36, Exacta: 190 and 139. Favourite: Multifaceted. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

7. BHARACHUKKI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50: HARBOUR SUNRISE (Trevor) 1, Donna Bella (Suraj) 2, Sandarina (Sandesh) 3 and Sliver Swift (T.S. Jodha) 4. 4-1/4, 1-3/4 and 4-3/4. 1m 11.82s. ₹ 21 (w), 12, 16 and 18 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 46, FP: 76, Q: 45, Trinella: 154 and 95, Exacta: 1,573 and 954. Favourite: Harbour Sunrise. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. K. Manoj Kumar, Mr. K. Kamesh and Mr. K. Shasha Bindu Das. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. FOREVER ELEGANCE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: THE PREACHER (S. Mubarak) 1, Blarney Stone (T.S. Jodha) 2, Hidden Soldier (Sai Kiran) 3 and Southern Power (Nazerul) 4. 5, Shd and 1/2. 1m 14.04s. ₹ 1,035 (w), 118, 28 and 35 (p), SHP: 76, THP: 94, FP: 17,496, Q: 6,915, Trinella: 73,725 (carried over), Exacta: 1,25,337 (carried over). Favourite: Heavenly Angel. Owner: Mr. Ramesh R. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

Jackpot: ₹ 12,922 (38 tkts); Runner up: 75 (2,814 tkts); Treble (i): 104 (144 tkts); (ii): 1,457 (17 tkts).