Races

Multifaceted and Stormy Ocean impress

: Multifaceted and Stormy Ocean impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 15).

Inner sand:

1600m: Pissarro (P. Trevor) 1-48, 1,400/1-34, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings.

Outer sand:

1000m: Imperial Power (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Easy. Ashwa Bravo (Asbar) 1-9, 600/40.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Multifaceted (P. Trevor) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/38.5. A fine display. Listen To Me (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. India Strong (N.S. Parmar), Gimme (Dhebe) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. They finished level.


