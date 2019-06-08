Multifaceted, Abira, Cosmos, Tokyo Rose, Animal Queen and Rule Of Nation shine

Multifaceted, Abira, Cosmos, Tokyo Rose, Animal Queen and Rule Of Nation shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 8).

Inner sand:

600m: Radiant Beauty (Suraj), Radiant Treasure (Dhebe) 40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Into The Groove (Indrajeet) 1-6.5, 600/39. Strode out well. Chantelle (R. Marshall) 1-7, 600/39. Stretched out well.

1200m: Kambaku (Mudassar) 1-18, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Revan Star (Shobhan) 45.5. Easy. Winall (Antony) 42.5. Impressed. Santiago (Merchant) 45. Easy. Worship (Irvan) 46. Moved freely. Allez La Bleue (Neeraj), King Of The Sand (Amit) 44. Former pleased. British Empress (Koushik) 45. Moved on the bit. Ice Speed (A. Ramu) 44. Moved well. Romantic Helen (rb), Natalie (rb) 44.5. They moved freely. Song And Dance (Merchant), Emerald Green (Rayan) 43.5. They worked well. Jersey Storm (Shobhan) 46. Easy. Princess Pride (Shobhan) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: One To Note (Jagadeesh) 1-16, 600/45. Moved well. Mega Ikon (Jagadeesh) 1-15, 600/44. Maintains form. Great Celebration (Srinath) 1-14, 600/46. Shaped well. Genuine Star (Yash), Annalease (N. Rawal) 1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Je Ne Sais Quoi (Irvan) 1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Desert Rose (Shobhan) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. In fine shape. Diamond Rays (rb), Rosina (P. Trevor) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Air Command (Sandesh) 1-11.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Spanish Beauty (Suraj) 1-12.5, 600/43. Stretched out well. Harley Quinn (Kuldeep) 1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Turf Prospector (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: Star And Garter (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. The Invader (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Abira (Neeraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Rule Of Nation (Dhanu S), Sacred Kingdom (Merchant) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/44.5. They moved fluently. Debonair (R. Ravi) 1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Eased up. Karadeniz (Arshad) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Worked attractively. Savisa (Anjar), Sun Splash (S. Shareef) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Merlot (Yash) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Mystic Bay (Yash) 1-26, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. Animal Queen (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Impressed. Multifaceted (Zervan) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. A pleasing display. Alberetta (Anjar), Tororosso (S. Shareef) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. They moved impressively. Asgardia (rb), Cuban Pete (R. Marshall) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They pleased. Back Of Beyond (Mubarak) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Extended. Gandharva (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42. Easy. Mr Humble (P. Ramesh) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Castaway (Rayan), Wings Of Desire (Merchant) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved fluently. Tokyo Rose (rb), Don Dela Vega (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former showed out.

1400m: Punjabi Girl (R. Marshall) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Stanley (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Rafa (Noornabi), Silver Eclipse (Rayan) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56.5. They eased up in the last part. Watchmyscriipt (Mrs. Silva), Lycurgus (Anjar) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. They shaped well. Angelino (Indrajeet) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Ozark (Indrajeet) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Secretive Force (Zervan) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Worked well. Point To Prove (Neeraj) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine condition. The Champ (Arshad) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved well. Cosmos (Zervan) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick.