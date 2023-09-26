HamberMenu
Multicrown, Kings Walk, Dancing Queen, Gutsy, Seattle Blue, The Awakening and Slainte excel

September 26, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Multicrown, Kings Walk, Dancing Queen, Gutsy, Seattle Blue, The Awakening and Slainte excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 26).

Outer sand:

800m: Celeste (rb), Cartel (rb) 57, 600/42.5. They were urged, the former finished five lengths ahead. Bella Noir (rb), Fashionista (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. They were easy. Royal Baron (C. Brisson) 59, 600/44.5. Easy. Despacito (rb) 58.5, 600/43. Easy. Preakness (S. Imran) 56, 600/42. Worked well. Spectacle (Ramandeep), Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 53.5, 600/41.5. They moved well. Ms Boss (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Easy. Cedar Wood (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1000m: Berrettini (Koshi Kumar), Masterpiece (Ramandeep) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. They finished together. Happiness (rb), Clockwise (Inayat) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They moved together. Sheer Rocks (Inayat), Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. A fit pair. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41.5, Moved on the bit. Slainte (Inayat) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Zaneta (Farhan Alam), Zucardi (S. Kabdhar) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. They were extended, the former who was two lengths behind at the start ended a length in front. Eternal Pearl (Ramandeep), Ruling Star (S. Imran) 1-16, 800/58, 600/43. They moved freely. Salome (P. Vikram), Miso (Inayat) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Former was handy, while the latter was pushed to keep up the pace. Memory Lane (C. Brisson), Clear Tone (Inayat) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/44. They were eased up.

Inner sand:

800m: Gusty (C. Brisson), Seattle Blue (Ramandeep) 49, 600/37. They put up a pleasing display. Speculation (rb), Greenwich (Koshi Kumar) 52.5, 600/38.5. They moved well and finished level. Anzio (rb) 53.5, 600/40. In fine nick. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 58, 600/43. Dancing Grace (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Easy. Fortune Chakram (rb) 56, 600/42. In good shape. Swarga (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Septimius Severus (rb) 58, 600/43. Jahzara (rb) 59, 600/46. Contribute (rb) 58, 600/43.5.

1000m: Multicrown (Farhan Alam), Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37.5. They moved attractively. Dancing Queen (rb) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. She moved well within herself. Brotherhood (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/39.5. In good nick. Perfect Blend (rb) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Shaped well. Little Wonder (rb), Abilitare (rb), Daiyamondo (rb) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/41.5. A fit trio. Emperor Ashoka (C. Brisson) , Romualdo (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44.5. They moved freely. Seminole Wind (P. Vikram) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Mystic Zlatan (rb) 1-11.5, 800/53.5, 600/39. In fine condition.

1200m: Zen Zero (C. Brisson) 1-30.5, (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Silver Soul (Ramandeep), Pacific (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved impressively. Constant Variable (Ramandeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/58, 600/45. Unextended.

Gate practice (Inner sand):

1000m: Windsor Walk (S. Kabdhar), Renillo (Farhan Alam) 1-2.86. They jumped out smartly, former finished well in front. Sunny Isle (C. Brisson), Sangavai (Inayat) 1-8.34. A level jump. Ganton (P. Vikram), Kundavai (rb) 1-5.06. They jumped well. Aspira (Yash Narredu). Marquita (M. Bhaskar) 1-3.18. They took a good jump and the former finished well in front. Dark Son (C. Brisson), Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 1-3.31. They jumped out well, later finished three lengths ahead. Great Spirit (Ramandeep), Vijaya (S. Imran) 1-4.90. A level jump. Asio (Yash Narredu), Mogul (M. Bhaskar) 1-3.05. They jumped out well. Showmanship (rb), Annalisa (Ramandeep), Lady Zeen (S. Imran) 1-5.87. The trio took a good jump.

Noted on Monday (Sept. 25) — outer sand:

600m: Wonderful (M. Bhaskar) 46.5. Easy.

800m: Planet Venus (M. Bhaskar) 57.5, 600/44. Unextended. Armoury (S. Imran) 56, 600/42.5. Moved well.

Inner sand:

600m: Element (Inayat), Emperor Ashoka (rb) 41.5. A fit pair.

800m: Brotherhood (rb) 58, 600/44. Handy.

1000m: Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Easy. Royal Falcon (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Turf Beauty (Farhan Alam) 1-7.5, 800/56, 600/44. Eased up in the last part.

1200m: Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-28, (1200-600) 40. In fine shape. Little Wonder (rb), The Sting (rb) 1-31, (1200-600) 41. They were eased up. Helen Of Troy (rb), Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 1-33.5, 1,000/1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-31, (1200-600) 42.5. Eased up.

