Multicrown, Gods Plan, Forever and Sheer Elegance please

December 03, 2022 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Multicrown, Gods Plan, Forever and Sheer Elegance pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 3).

Outer sand: 600m: Fine Future (rb) 44.5. Royal Symbol (rb) 45.

800m: King Roger (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Augusta (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Demesthenes (Khet Singh) 59, 600/44.5. Easy. Golden Streak (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Good.

1000m: Grey Beauty (Farhan Alam) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/43.5. Urged in the last part. Lionel (rb) 1-17, 800/59, 600/44. Extended. Night Hunt (Khet Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Royal Icon (S. Kabdhar), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Crown Royal) (Maikandan) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. Former finished well in front. Tudor (Manikandan), Multicrown (S. Kabdhar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Latter moved better and finished two lengths ahead. Andorra (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Worked well. Touch Of Fury (S. Kamble), Angel Light (M.S. Deora) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Mystical Rose (M. Bhaskar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. Moved well. Forever (Yash Narredu) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. She maintains form.

Inner sand: 600m: Namak Halaal (Manikandan) 43. Ignition (Indrajeet Kumar) 43. Easy. Wind Symbol (A.M. Alam) 47.5. Easy. Willows (rb) 42. In good shape.

800m: Wisaka (A.M. Tograllu) 57.5, 600/42.5. Fit. Sunny Isles (rb), Skylight (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47. They were easy. Karadeniz (rb) 56.5, 600/41. Stretched out well.

1000m: Wonderful Era (Shyam Kumar) 1-9, 800/56, 600/44. Worked well. Henrietta (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Unextended. Mujer (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved impressively. Renegade (Ayaz Ahmed) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Well in hand. Ziana (Yash Narredu) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Gods Plan (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Niggled. Dancing Grace (Inayat), Swarga (A.M. Alam) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Asio (Yash Narredu), Immortal Love (M. Bhaskar) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. Former, who was four lengths behind at the start, slightly urged and finished five lengths in front. Princess Saaraa (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. Kings Show (S. Imran) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Winraise (rb) 1-15. Eased up. Spacecraft (B. Dharshan), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Missoni) (S. Imran) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. They were easy and level.

1200m: Sheer Elegance (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40.5. Pleased. Rubirosa (Farhan Alam) 1-32, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

Gate practice (inner sand) 1000m: Sheer Rocks (P. Sai Kumar), Admiral Shaw (A.M. Alam), Elizabeth Regina (rb) 1-7.45. Last named miss the jump. Rwanda (rb), Royal Baron (S.A. Amit), Jungle Dreams (S. Kabdhar) 1-4.63. They jumped out well. Rwanda finished well ahead. Yours Forever (rb), Thrill Of Power (Ram Nandan), Jack Richer (Khet Singh) 1-8.76. Yours Forever finished a distance in front. Rule Of Emperors (Shyam Kumar), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Saffire Song) (rb), a 2-y-o (David Livingston - Eliana) (Farid Ansari) 1-5.23. They finished in that order. Fast Play (Ayaz Ahmed), Chaposa Springs (rb), Secret Of Love (rb) 1-5.97. Fast play finished about six lengths in front. Glorious Evensong (A.M. Alam), Zen Zero (P. Sai Kumar), Ruach (Inayat) 1-9.81. Last named was slowly off. Single Malt (rb), Velu Nachiyar (Ashhad Asbar), Flurry Heart (Manikandan) 1-7.04. They took a good jump. A Wink Annda Smile (rb), Cairo (Khet Singh) 1-11.40. Former finished four lengths in front. Royal Mayfair (Farhan Alam), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Rare And Gorgeous) (F. Ansari), (Saamidd - Ice Cave) (Rajendra Singh), a 2-y-o (David Livingston - Frizbe) (rb) 1-10.22. First two named jumped out well.