MSG Fantasy, Streek and Namak Halaal please

CHENNAI:
August 23, 2022 17:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

MSG Fantasy, Streek and Namak Halaal pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Aug. 23).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Ignorance Is Bliss (rb) 42. In good shape.

800m: Demerara (rb) 1-0.5, 600/44.5. Carnoustie (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Be Calm (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Illustrious Ruler (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. Divina (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. Ayur Shakti (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Unextended. Catelyn (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Moved easy. Diamond And Pearls (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Shaped well. A Wink Annda Smile (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Fit. Treasure Delight (rb) 58.5, 600/42.5. In good condition. Abilitare (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Sasakwa (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Ganton (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Namak Halaal (rb) 54, 600/41. Impressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Krishaa’s Choice (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Pacific (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Worked well. Aretha (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. She moved well within herself. Amarone (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Eased up. Star Romance (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Gods Plan (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Trending Princess (rb), Pappa Rich (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. A fit pair. Katahdin (rb) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Right Move (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved freely. Wonderful Era (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Bohemian Grandeur (rb), Prince Of Wonder (rb) 1-17, 800/59.5, 600/46. Latter finished in front. Alexandre Dumas (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/45. Protea (rb), Durango (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. They moved well and finished together. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1200m: MSG Fantasy (rb) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-9, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Glorious Evensong (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Streek (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Wise Don (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Renegade (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app