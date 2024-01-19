ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Starc, Queen Of Fame, Luca and Densetsu impress

January 19, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Mr Starc, Queen Of Fame, Luca and Densetsu impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan. 19).

Outer sand: 600m: Charukala (rb), Go For The Moon (rb) 43. They were urged.

800m: Luca (P. Vikram) 54.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Santorius (P. Vikram), Zebula (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. They moved well. Light The World (rb) 59, 600/45. Shaped well. Lavish Girl (A.S. Peter) 59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Vivaldi (rb), Amazing Joy (rb) 1-3.5, 600/48.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Densetsu (P. Vikram) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Santamarina Star (rb) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.

Inner sand: 600m: Daiyamondo (rb) 43.5. Easy. Wood Art (rb) 42.5. Handy.

800m: Living Legend (rb), High Tribute (rb) 1-2, 600/47. They were easy. Raffinato (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. In good condition.

1000m: Queen Of Fame (rb) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. War Emblem (rb), Renegade (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. They moved on the bit. Yellow Sapphire (Koshi Kumar) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Unextended. Royal Nobility (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5.

1200m: Annexed (C. Brisson) 1-28, 1000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Mr Starc (rb) 1-22.5, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41.5. Pleased. Single Malt (rb) 1-30, (1200-600) 42. Eased up. Royal Shades (rb) 1-25.5, (1200-600) 37. Eased up. Three Of A Kind (rb), Noble Grand (rb) 1-28, (1200-600) 39. They were eased up.

