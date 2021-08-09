Mr. Kool and Glorious Legend work well

Mr. Kool and Glorious Legend worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug. 9).

Outer sand: 800m: Treasure Delight (rb) 58, 600/44. Fit. Esteva (rb) 59, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: Glorious Destiny (rb), Wind Symbol (Nikhil Naidu) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44. Former moved better. Star Hopper (rb) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Handy. Hebron (Sham Kumar), Mr. Kool (Nikhil Naidu) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. Latter moved impressively, while the former was pushed.

1200m: Glorious Legend (Nikhil Naidu), Queen Of Venice (Sham Kumar) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44. Former pleased.

Inner sand: 1000m: Torbert (Nikhil Naidu), a 2-y-o Glorious Grace (Sham Kumar) 1-17, 800/59, 600/43.5. Former moved freely, while the latter was urged. Wonder Blaze (rb), Mon General (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40.5. Latter moved well and finished two lengths in front.

Gate Practice — inner sand: 1000m: Diamond And Pearls (Nikhil Naidu), Off Shore Breeze (Sham Kumar) 1-5.5. They took a good jump and both were extended to finish level. Cartel (rb), Bold Arrangement (Shehzad Alam), Bright Light (Azfar Syeed) 1-9. Glorious Sunshine (Nikhil Naidu), Glorious Sunlight (Sham Kumar) 1-8. Former better. Carnoustie (rb), Wakeful (K. Lakhan), Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 1-5.5. Wakeful was the pick. Renegade (Azfar Syeed), Durango (rb), Star Of Texas (Koshi Kumar) 1-8. They jumped out well. Beforethedawn (Shehzad Alam), Bold Fleet (rb), Reckoning (rb) 1-8.5. First named finished well in front. Angelino (rb), Hopa And Glory (K. Lakhan), Victoria's Secret (rb) 1-6. Angelino impressed. Kings Show (rb), Knight In Armour (Shehzad Alam), Muktsar's Brave (Azfar Syeed) 1-7.5. Kings Show was the pick, last named was slowly off.