Mount Sinai and Kings Best catch the eye

November 20, 2022 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Mumbai:

Mount Sinai and Kings Best caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: 2/y/os Opus Dei (Saba), Dream Alliance (V. Bunde) 40. Pair level. Easy Rider (Zervan) 41. Slightly urged.

800m: Ataash (Mosin), Attained (P. Shinde) 56, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Petronia (Nazil) 56, 600/41. Easy. Iron Age (Shelar) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Scaramanga (Zervan) 55, 600/40. Moved freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Aah Bella (V. Bunde), Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely. Chieftain (Mosin), Empower (A. Gaikwad) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Tyrone Black (J. Chinoy) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Sandman (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/42. Slightly urged. Claudius (Chouhan) 1-8, 600/39. Moved well. Eleos (Neeraj) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Dexa (rb), Pride’s Angel (Mansoor) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up two lengths and finished level.

1200m: King’s Best (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-7. 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively.

Trending

  1. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  2. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
  3. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  4. Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest U.S.-China meeting
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule

1400m: Mount Sinai (Trevor) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Excelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US