Mount Sinai and Kings Best catch the eye

November 20, 2022 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Mumbai:

Mount Sinai and Kings Best caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Opus Dei (Saba), Dream Alliance (V. Bunde) 40. Pair level. Easy Rider (Zervan) 41. Slightly urged.

800m: Ataash (Mosin), Attained (P. Shinde) 56, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Petronia (Nazil) 56, 600/41. Easy. Iron Age (Shelar) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Scaramanga (Zervan) 55, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Aah Bella (V. Bunde), Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely. Chieftain (Mosin), Empower (A. Gaikwad) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Tyrone Black (J. Chinoy) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Sandman (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/42. Slightly urged. Claudius (Chouhan) 1-8, 600/39. Moved well. Eleos (Neeraj) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Dexa (rb), Pride’s Angel (Mansoor) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up two lengths and finished level.

1200m: King’s Best (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-7. 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively.

1400m: Mount Sinai (Trevor) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Excelled.

