Races

Mount Sinai and Esfir please

Mount Sinai and Esfir pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 5) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Esfir (Nazil), Perfect Win (rb) 49, 600/36. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Note the former. Precioso (A. Gaikwad), Ristretto (Mosin) 53, 600/38. Former ended four lengths in front. Rasputin (Saba) 53, 600/38. Moved fluently.

1000m: Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely. Dali Swirl (P. Naidu) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well.

1200m: Mount Sinai (rb) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Sultan Suleiman (T.S. Jodha) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Pressed in the last part.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Attenborough (Nirmal), Winning Legacy (Santosh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Wayin (Shahrukh), Nelson River (Ajinkya) and Outlander (Zameer) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. First and second names were level and finished six lengths ahead of Outlander. Attained (A. Gaikwad), Treasure Gold (Mosin) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Both jumped out well and moved neck and neck freely. Campaign (V. Bunde), Camden Town (Raghuveer) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was superior. Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/50, 600/37. Good work.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2022 7:32:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/mount-sinai-and-esfir-please/article65853825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY