Mount Sinai and Esfir please

September 05, 2022 19:30 IST

September 05, 2022 19:30 IST

Mount Sinai and Esfir pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 5) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Esfir (Nazil), Perfect Win (rb) 49, 600/36. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Note the former. Precioso (A. Gaikwad), Ristretto (Mosin) 53, 600/38. Former ended four lengths in front. Rasputin (Saba) 53, 600/38. Moved fluently.

1000m: Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely. Dali Swirl (P. Naidu) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well.

1200m: Mount Sinai (rb) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Sultan Suleiman (T.S. Jodha) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Pressed in the last part.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Attenborough (Nirmal), Winning Legacy (Santosh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Wayin (Shahrukh), Nelson River (Ajinkya) and Outlander (Zameer) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. First and second names were level and finished six lengths ahead of Outlander. Attained (A. Gaikwad), Treasure Gold (Mosin) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Both jumped out well and moved neck and neck freely. Campaign (V. Bunde), Camden Town (Raghuveer) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was superior. Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/50, 600/37. Good work.