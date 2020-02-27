Mount Moriah impresses

Mumbai

27 February 2020 18:32 IST

Mount Moriah impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Mikayla’s Pride (Pradeep) 42. Easy.

800m: Between Friends (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Fendi (Merchant), Rio Ronaldo (Naidu) 52, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Allegria (Peter) 55, 600/41. Easy. Brianna (Shubham), Sergio (Nicky Mackay) 56, 600/41. Pair easy. Shivalik Queen (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Exotic Queen (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Good. Golden Steal (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: La Teste (Akshay), Le Mans (Mahesh) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved level freely. Dowsabel (Merchant), Casanova Prince (Naidu) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Mount Moriah (Pradeep) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Chancellor (Pradeep) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Gusty Girl (Pradeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Phoenix Tower/Caborig (Naidu), Xponential (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Summer Night (Nicky Mackay), Maplewood (Ranjane) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Romanesque (Pranil), Gloriosus (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former easily finished six lengths ahead. Allauddin Khilji (app), Moment Of Madness (Peter), Wayin (rb) and Speaking Of Which/Highraz (rb) 1-9, 600/43. Allahuddin Khilji finished six lengths ahead.

Mock race noted on February 26:

Race track:

1400m: La Di Da (Nicky Mackay), Grey Falcon (Kaviraj), Dibaba (app) and Head Honcho (Aniket) 1-29, 600/36. Won by: 1, 3, 2. La Di Da came very well from third position to win the race comfortably.