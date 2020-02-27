Races

Mount Moriah impresses

Mount Moriah impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Mikayla’s Pride (Pradeep) 42. Easy.

800m: Between Friends (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Fendi (Merchant), Rio Ronaldo (Naidu) 52, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Allegria (Peter) 55, 600/41. Easy. Brianna (Shubham), Sergio (Nicky Mackay) 56, 600/41. Pair easy. Shivalik Queen (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Exotic Queen (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Good. Golden Steal (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: La Teste (Akshay), Le Mans (Mahesh) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved level freely. Dowsabel (Merchant), Casanova Prince (Naidu) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Mount Moriah (Pradeep) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Chancellor (Pradeep) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Gusty Girl (Pradeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Phoenix Tower/Caborig (Naidu), Xponential (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Summer Night (Nicky Mackay), Maplewood (Ranjane) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Romanesque (Pranil), Gloriosus (Mansoor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former easily finished six lengths ahead. Allauddin Khilji (app), Moment Of Madness (Peter), Wayin (rb) and Speaking Of Which/Highraz (rb) 1-9, 600/43. Allahuddin Khilji finished six lengths ahead.

Mock race noted on February 26:

Race track:

1400m: La Di Da (Nicky Mackay), Grey Falcon (Kaviraj), Dibaba (app) and Head Honcho (Aniket) 1-29, 600/36. Won by: 1, 3, 2. La Di Da came very well from third position to win the race comfortably.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 7:34:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/mount-moriah-impresses/article30932508.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY