Mount Moriah and Sunrise Ruby impress

Mount Moriah and Sunrise Ruby impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 12) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Augustus Caesar (Mudassar) 54.5, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Petronia (Pradeep) 52.5, 600/40. Moved well. Sunrise Ruby (Pradeep) 51, 600/39. Responded well. Mount Moriah (Pradeep), Hidden Gold (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Belenus (Pradeep), Beemer (P. Vinod) 51.5, 600/39. Former moved well while they finished level.

1000m: Bloomsbury (Daman) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Mascara (P. Vinod), Key To The Mint (Pradeep) 1-6.5, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front while latter was eased up.

Outer sand: 800m: Cherished (Kirtish) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1600m: Miracle (Kirtish) 1-54.5, 1200/1-23, 600/42. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Goldiva (Rupesh), Habibi (Mosin) and Balenciaga (Pradeep) 1-11, 600/43. Goldiva finished three lengths ahead of Habibi who further finished three lengths ahead of the last named. Dragoness (Parmar), Spring Grove (rb) 1-4, 800/50.5, 600/39. Former jumped out nicely but was pushed to finish three lengths ahead. Camden Town (Shelar), Leto (rb), Fidato (Raghuveer) and Circle Of Love (Hamir) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. They were seperated by four lengths . Marvellous (Kirtish) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Good work.