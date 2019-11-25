Races

Moriseiki, Tasawwur and Gabriel please

Moriseiki, Tasawwur and Gabriel pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Oui Sauvage (Daman) 40.5. Easy.

800m: Monk (rb), Ms Boss (S.J. Sunil) 50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/os Hymn/Code Red (Malam), Ivory Touch/Evening Tale (Santosh) 54, 600/39. Pair level. Agrami (Merchant), Rospomare (P. Naidu) 53, 600/39. Former was one length better.

1000m: Golden Era (Baria), Hodson’s Horse (Daman) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Former was easy and they finished level. Warrior Clan (Malam), Gold Member (Santosh) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37.5. Former superior. Summer Air (Zervan) 1-3.5, 600/37.5. Worked well. American Odessey (Pradeep) 1-7, 600/39. Urged. Its A Deal (Merchant), 2/y/o Phoenix Tower/Caborig (P. Naidu) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Tasawwur (Santosh), Square Moon (Baria) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former was well in hand and finished three lengths ahead. Dreams (Neeraj) 1-36, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Moriseiki (Baria), Vulcan (Santosh) 1-33.5, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-3.5, 800/49.5, 600/37. Former moved well and they finished level. Cormorant (Zervan), Dowsabel (Merchant) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/39.5 Former finished four lengths ahead. His Master’s Vice (Santosh), Thucerclap (Baria) 1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former easily finished one length ahead. Latter was pushed.

Race track:

800m: Scratchmyback (Kadam) 51, 600/37. Moved well.

1000m: 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Sweeping Success (David Egan), Leitir Mor/Classic Sky (Pradeep) 1-1, 800/48, 600/36. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Note former.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Strawbelicious (S.J. Sunil), Brianna (A. Prakash) 1-10.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Gabriel (Merchant) 1-3.5, 800/49.5, 600/38. Moved attractively. Fanfare (V. Jodha), Galloping Goldmine (Sameer) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. They jumped out well and finished level. 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Aemilia (Zervan), Watchmyscript/Winged Light (P. Naidu) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former was superior. 2/y/o La Di Da (S.J.Sunil), Paolita (A. Prakash) 1-10, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. They moved level freely.

Gate practice — race track:

1000m: La Magnifique (S.Amit), Palomar (Bhawani) and Va Bene (rb) 1-2, 800/49, 600/37. Trio moved level freely. 2/y/os Monarchos (V. Jodha), Air Blast (Sameer) 1-3, 600/35.5. Pair moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/os Decaprio (Neeraj), Monarch (Peter) and Gallant Star (Kamble) 1-2, 800/48, 600/36.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Gloriosus (Mansoor), Jager Bomb (Raghuveer) 1-1, 800/48, 600/36. They moved well and finished level. 2/y/os Zaeim (Sameer), Intense Approach (V. Jodha) 1-2, 800/48, 600/36. Both jumped out well and finished level. 2/y/os Maplewood (Sameer), Melisandre (V.Jodha) 1-5, 800/49, 600/36.5. They were level. 2/y/os Wind Whistler (V. Jodha), Dharasana (Sameer) 1-2, 800/48, 600/36.5. Pair moved neck and neck freely.

Mock race — Nov. 24:

Race track:

1000m: Mozart (Trevor), Aurora Australis (Merchant), Vintage (Zervan) and Felix Felicis (Bhawani) 1-00, 600/34. Won by: 3, 1, Nk. Mozart won the race pillar to post.

Second mock race: 1400m: Kariega (Leigh Roche), Lion King (Zeeshan), Cellini (Ayyar), Running River (Kadam), Divine Timing (Merchant), Conscience (Kamble), Kunwari (David Egan) and Hollywood Park (Malam) 1-27, 600/36. Won by: 3, 6, 2. Kariega who was racing fifth till the bend easily came from behind and won the race.

