Moriseiki and Missing You shine

Moriseiki and Missing You excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov.16) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Polyneices (Chouhan) 37.5. Moved well.

800m: Auroden (Akshay) 54, 600/41. Easy. Lion King (rb), Khartoum (Zeeshan) 50, 600/38. Former was superior. 2/y/o Seventh Star (Zeeshan), Benefactor (rb) 51.5, 600/37.5. Former moved well and they finished level. Memorable Memories (Hamir), Twinspire (Raghuveer) 51, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Eclair (Pradeep), Crosswinds (Vinod) 51, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Hunt For Gold (Parmar) 1-3.5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Guarneriz (Santosh) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Oui Sauvage (Nirmal) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Golden Guest (David Egan), Starringo (Pradeep) 1-2.5, 600/37. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Sweeping Success (Vinod), Recall Of You (Pradeep) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Strong Storm (Rupesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Noble Heir (Mahesh) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Super Strength (Parmar) 1-8, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Silver Flames (A.Gaikwad) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Missing You (Pradeep) 1-16, 1000/1-3, 800/49.5, 600/36.5. Impressed. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Good. Thunderclap (Baria), Hodson’s Horse (Nirmal) 1-18.5, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level.

1400m: King Solomon (David Egan), Akina Speed Star (rb) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Don’t Mess With Me (Baria), Silver Storm (Nirmal) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Moriseiki (Baria), Tasawwur (Santosh) 1-31, 1200/1-16, 1000/1-2.5, 800/49.5, 60038. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Note former.