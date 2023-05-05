HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Moon’s Blessing, Precious, Place Vendome, Rapidus and Snowpiercer shone

May 05, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Moon’s Blessing, Precious, Place Vendome, Rapidus and Snowpiercer shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (May 5).

Outer sand:

600m: Walk The Chalk (Abhay S) 45. Moved on the bit. Opus One (Rozario) 46.5. Easy. Pride’s Angel (rb) 46.5. Moved freely. Queen Envied (A. Ramu), Pharazon (rb) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Moon’s Blessing (P. Trevor) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Snowpiercer (P. Trevor) 1-14.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Rapidus (Saqlain) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Prince Abir (Shreyas) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Place Vendome (Shreyas) 1-14, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1200m: Precious (Abhay S) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.