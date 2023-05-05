May 05, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Moon’s Blessing, Precious, Place Vendome, Rapidus and Snowpiercer shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (May 5).

Outer sand:

600m: Walk The Chalk (Abhay S) 45. Moved on the bit. Opus One (Rozario) 46.5. Easy. Pride’s Angel (rb) 46.5. Moved freely. Queen Envied (A. Ramu), Pharazon (rb) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Moon’s Blessing (P. Trevor) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Snowpiercer (P. Trevor) 1-14.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Rapidus (Saqlain) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Prince Abir (Shreyas) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Place Vendome (Shreyas) 1-14, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1200m: Precious (Abhay S) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.