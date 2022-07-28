Moon’s Blessing, Monteverdi, Queen Of Sands and All Attraction please

Moon’s Blessing, Monteverdi, Queen Of Sands and All Attraction pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 28).

Inner sand:

1200m: Bentayga (G. Vivek) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Phoenix Surprise (Ikram), Blazing Engine (rb) 43. They finished level. Bella Deepa (R. Pradeep) 44. Moved freely.

1000m: All Attraction (A. Imran) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Queen Of Sands (rb) 1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

1200m: Baba Voss (Mark) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Strode out well. The Sovereign Orb (Indrajeet) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Rule Of Law (G. Vivek) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Forever (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Worked well. Monteverdi (Hasib) 1-26, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Scribbling Hooper (Nazerul) 1-41, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eaed up. Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 1-43, 1,200/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved well. Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Forseti (Ashok) 1-34, (1,400-600) 48. Jumped out smartly. In A Breeze (Likith) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out well. Siege Courageous (Nazerul), Foveal Vision (B. Harish) 1-38, (1,400-600) 56. They jumped well. Armory (B. Harish), Baroness (rb) 1-38, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. The Cutie (Arvind), The Grey Geranium (Siddaraju) 1-41, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished three lengths ahead.