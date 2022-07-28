Races

Moon’s Blessing, Monteverdi, Queen Of Sands and All Attraction please

Moon’s Blessing, Monteverdi, Queen Of Sands and All Attraction pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 28).

Inner sand:

1200m: Bentayga (G. Vivek) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Phoenix Surprise (Ikram), Blazing Engine (rb) 43. They finished level. Bella Deepa (R. Pradeep) 44. Moved freely.

1000m: All Attraction (A. Imran) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Queen Of Sands (rb) 1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

1200m: Baba Voss (Mark) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Strode out well. The Sovereign Orb (Indrajeet) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Rule Of Law (G. Vivek) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Forever (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Worked well. Monteverdi (Hasib) 1-26, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Scribbling Hooper (Nazerul) 1-41, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eaed up. Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 1-43, 1,200/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved well. Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Forseti (Ashok) 1-34, (1,400-600) 48. Jumped out smartly. In A Breeze (Likith) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out well. Siege Courageous (Nazerul), Foveal Vision (B. Harish) 1-38, (1,400-600) 56. They jumped well. Armory (B. Harish), Baroness (rb) 1-38, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. The Cutie (Arvind), The Grey Geranium (Siddaraju) 1-41, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished three lengths ahead.

