Races

Moon’s Blessing, Monteverdi, Queen Of Sands and All Attraction please

Moon’s Blessing, Monteverdi, Queen Of Sands and All Attraction pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 28).

Inner sand:

1200m: Bentayga (G. Vivek) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Phoenix Surprise (Ikram), Blazing Engine (rb) 43. They finished level. Bella Deepa (R. Pradeep) 44. Moved freely.

1000m: All Attraction (A. Imran) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Queen Of Sands (rb) 1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

1200m: Baba Voss (Mark) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Strode out well. The Sovereign Orb (Indrajeet) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Rule Of Law (G. Vivek) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Forever (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Worked well. Monteverdi (Hasib) 1-26, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Scribbling Hooper (Nazerul) 1-41, (1,400-600) 53.5. Eaed up. Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 1-43, 1,200/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved well. Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Forseti (Ashok) 1-34, (1,400-600) 48. Jumped out smartly. In A Breeze (Likith) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53. Jumped out well. Siege Courageous (Nazerul), Foveal Vision (B. Harish) 1-38, (1,400-600) 56. They jumped well. Armory (B. Harish), Baroness (rb) 1-38, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. The Cutie (Arvind), The Grey Geranium (Siddaraju) 1-41, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished three lengths ahead.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2022 5:35:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/moons-blessing-monteverdi-queen-of-sands-and-all-attraction-please/article65693884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY