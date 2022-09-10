Moon’s Blessing looks good for a repeat

ADVERTISEMENT

Moon’s Blessing, who is in fine fettle, may score an encore in the M.W. Chinnappa Memorial Trophy (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Sept. 10). False rails (width about 4.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. PSYCHIC STRENGTH PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 2-15 p.m.: 1. Country’s Talent (7) H. Zeeshan 60.5, 2. High Opinion (10) S. Saqlain 60, 3. Exalted Dream (2) Prabhakaran 59.5, 4. Chain Of Thoughts (6) Shreyas S 59, 5. Ironic Humour (4) Sarvan K 59, 6. Vijaya Surabhi (3) N.B. Kuldeep 59, 7. Clovis (9) Hasib A 57.5, 8. Ultimate Choice (5) P. Surya 57.5, 9. Zhu Zhu Zest (1) Adarsh 57.5 and 10. Max Mueller (8) Salman K 56.5.

1. CHAIN OF THOUGHTS, 2. CLOVIS, 3. MAX MUELLER

2. NUGU DAM PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 2-45: 1. King’s Command (1) Darshan 60, 2. Ruby Cube (6) Ayaz Khan 60, 3. Rumour Lady (4) Salman K 59.5, 4. News Maker (7) C. Umesh 59, 5. Scarlet Princess (5) H. Rathod 58.5, 6. Jabbar (2) S. Saqlain 58, 7. Wondrous (10) Gautam Raj 57.5, 8. So Far (9) Kiran Rai 57, 9. Spiritualqueen (8) Sai Kiran 54.5 and 10. Engelberg (3) Antony 53.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. NEWS MAKER, 2. SPIRITUALQUEEN, 3. ENGELBERG

3. PSYCHIC STRENGTH PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 3-15: 1. Country’s Chief (7) H. Zeeshan 62, 2. Country’s Prince (9) Saddam H 62, 3. Gold Charm (6) S. John 62, 4. War Song (4) Kiran Rai 62, 5. Shivalik Attitude (1) Santosh K 61, 6. The King N I (8) R. Pradeep 60.5, 7. Cinco De Mayo (3) Naveen K 60, 8. Don’s Den (5) S. Saqlain 60 and 9. Lightning Charlie (2) P. Surya 58.5.

1. DON’S DEN, 2. LIGHTNING CHARLIE, 3. THE KING N I

4. M.W. CHINNAPPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 60 to 85, 4-y-o & over, 3-45: 1. Aberlour (4) S. John 62.5, 2. Trust Bond (3) Sai Kiran 58.5, 3. Tremendous (10) Shreyas S 57.5, 4. Cavarozzi (9) Md. Sameer 55.5, 5. Rising Sun (2) Kiran Rai 55.5, 6. Sadeek (1) S. Saqlain 54.5, 7. Moon’s Blessing (8) Trevor 53.5, 8. Sound Of Canon’s (6) C. Umesh 53.5, 9. Crescendo (7) Hasib A 53 and 10. Capable (5) H. Zeeshan 50.

1. MOON’S BLESSING, 2. CAPABLE, 3. SADEEK

5. F.K. IRANI MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-15: 1. Notoriety (2) Kiran Rai 61, 2. D Brother (7) Mukesh K 59.5, 3. Aquila D’oro (10) Santosh K 59, 4. Leap Of Faith (11) Hasib A 59, 5. Santorini (9) Ramandeep 58.5, 6. Power Of Thea (1) R. Shiva Kumar 57.5, 7. Guiding Force (3) Afsar Khan 56.5, 8. Evageline (12) J. Paswan 56, 9. Heroism (4) H. Rahul 55.5, 10. Magic Circle (8) Salman K 55, 11. D Jani (6) Jagadeesh 53.5, 12. Deimus (5) N.B. Kuldeep 53.5 and 13. Circus Queen (13) S. Saqlain 53.

1. MAGIC CIRCLE, 2. SANTORINI, 3. D JANI

6. PANCHGANI PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 4-45: 1. The Strength (5) Vaibhav 62.5, 2. The Response (8) H. Rathod 60, 3. Unimaginable (7) N.B. Kuldeep 60, 4. Gold Gray (-) (-) 56.5, 5. Mr Humble (3) P. Surya 55.5, 6. Stunning Beauty (4) M. Chandrashekar 55.5, 7. Venezuela (1) B. Hairsh 55.5, 8. Viva La Vida (9) Afsar Khan 54, 9. Bramastram (6) S. Shareef 53.5 and 10. Royal Command (10) Kiran Rai 53.5.

1. MR HUMBLE, 2. BRAMASTRAM, 3. THE STRENGTH

7. ECLIPSE PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-15: 1. Flying Falcon (5) Salman K 60, 2. Infiniteposibility (6) S. Saqlain 60, 3. Percivale (4) Santosh K 60, 4. Lucky One (1) Hasib A 59.5, 5. Sir Calculus (10) Ramandeep 59, 6. Sultan Sword (12) R. Shiva Kumar 56, 7. Supreme Angel (11) Darshan 55.5, 8. Lead Singer (2) Afsar Khan 54.5, 9. Antinori (15) H. Rahul 54, 10. Break Away (14) Janardhan P 54, 11. Code Of Honour (3) S. Shareef 54, 12. Knott So Knotty (7) Ayaz Khan 54, 13. Power Port (9) Shreyas S 54, 14. Fun And Laughter (13) Jagadeesh 53 and 15. Conspiracy (8) H. Zeeshan 51.

1. SIR CALCULUS, 2. FLYING FALCON, 3. PERCIVALE

Day’s best: MOON’S BLESSING

Double: CHAIN OF THOUGHTS — MR HUMBLE

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.