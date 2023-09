Moonlight Kiss and Sea The Sun show out

September 27, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Pune:

Moonlight Kiss and Sea The Sun showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Gazino (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy.

800m: She’s A Teaser (V. Bunde) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Street Sense (V. Bunde) 52, 600/38. Slightly urged. Rodri (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Rising Power (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Urged. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 49, 600/36. Responded well. Northern Singer (Mustakim) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Showman (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Bombay (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. Urged. Zacapa (Mustakim) 55, 600/41. Easy. Neilina (V. Bunde) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Sea The Sun (Chouhan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.