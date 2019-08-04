Moondancer wins Air Command Cup

: Satyanarayana-trained Moondancer (Rohit Kumar up) won the Air Command Cup, the main event of the races held here on Sunday. The winner is owned by Mr. Thimmaraja Yelamarthi & Mr. C. Krishna Kannaiah. It was a good day for Rohit Kumar as he rode two more winners, while trainer Laxman Singh saddled three horses to victory.

1. VIKARABAD PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): BRAVE WARRIOR (Rohit Kumar) 1, Turf Emperor (Umesh) 2, N R I Flame (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Mossad (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 6-1/4, 2-1/4 and hd. 1m, 41.46s. ₹ 12 (w), 5, 7 and 6 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 59, Q: 37, Tla: 126. Favourite: N R I Flame. Owner: Dr. G. Lakshmi Prasad. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

2. SILVERADO PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): MY JOURNEY (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Premier Action (Umesh) 2, Explosive (R. Ajinkya) 3 and Stepper (S.G. Prasad) 4. 4-1/2, 3-1/2 and shd. 1m, 13.33s. ₹ 16 (w), 6, 6 and 9 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 49, Q: 26, Tla: 210. Favourite: Unstoppable. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. TANASHA PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CINCIA AZZURRA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Gusty Look (Suraj Narredu) 2, Soul Empress (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Buttonwood (Abhay Singh) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 41.76s. ₹13 (w), 8 and 7 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 28, Q: 11, Tla: 54. Favourite: Gusty Look. Owners: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co.Pvt.Ltd.rep. by Mr & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

4. WANAPARTHY CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MEKA’S (Afroz Khan) 1, Solar Heights (Rafique Sk.) 2, Lockhart (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Durango (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1-1/2, nk and shd. 1m, 26.73s. ₹35 (w), 8, 9 and 7 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 484, Q: 147, Tla: 2,351. Favourite: Durango. Owners: Ms. Meka Ahalya & Mr. Meka Yugandhar. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

5. SILVERADO PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): SHIVALIK VALLEY (Rohit Kumar) 1, Linewiler (Umesh) 2, Moskova (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Born Greek (R.N. Darshan) 4. nose, 4-1/4 and 1. 1m, 13.86s. ₹ 18 (w), 7, 6 and 8 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 51, Q: 22, Tla: 171. Favourite: Linewiler. Owners: M/s. J.S. Prasad & Nirmal Singh. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

6. AIR COMMAND CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 75 & above (Cat. I): MOONDANCER (Rohit Kumar) 1, That’s My Class (Akshay Kumar) 2, Exclusive Wind (Santosh Raj) 3 and Exclusivenorthwind (Koushik) 4. Not run: Highly Acclaimed. 5-1/4, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 25.98s. ₹32 (w), 11 and 5 (p), SHP: 9, FP: 94, Q: 36, Tla: 544. Favourite: Exclusivenorthwind. Owners: Mr. Thimmaraja Yelamarthi & Mr. C. Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: Satyanarayana.

7. WANAPARTHY CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): SUPER DART (Suraj Narredu) 1, The Special One (Akshay Kumar) 2, Dunkirk (Afroz Khan) 3 and Shaquille (Kiran Naidu) 4. 4-3/4, 1 and 1. 1m, 26.15s. ₹ 11 (w), 6, 6 and 8 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 36, Q: 25, Tla: 82. Favourite: Super Dart. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

8. NIZAM SAGAR PLATE (2,000m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CALL OF THE BLUE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Wings Of Eagles (B.R. Kumar) 2. Royal Style (R.N. Darshan) 3 and Ashwa Arjun (Gaurav Singh) 4. Not run: Mr. Shanghai. Nk, 1/4 and hd. 2m, 8.47s. ₹ 15 (w), 8, 5 and 8 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 38, Q: 19, Tla: 185. Favourite: Wings Of Eagles. Owners: Dr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

Jackpot: ₹13,505 (45 tkts), Runner up: 1,541 (169 tkts), Mini Jackpot: 1,486 (130 tkts), Treble (i): 275 (194 tkts), (ii): 666 (88 tkts), (iii): 342 (354 tkts).