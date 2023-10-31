ADVERTISEMENT

Montelena, Supreme Grandeur, Moriset and Clockwise impress

October 31, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Montelena, Supreme Grandeur, Moriset and Clockwise impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning.

Outer sand:

800m: Anzio (S. Kabdhar), Berrittini (Farhan Alam) 53.5, 600/40.5. They are in fine trim. Zucardi (rb), Seattle Blue (Ram Nandan) 52.5, 600/40. They impressed. Rinello (Farhan Alam) 58, 600/45. Moved freely. Mon General (Ram Nandan) 54.5, 600/42.5. Unextended. Opus One (Ramandeep) 57.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

1000m: Gutsy (S. Kabdhar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit. Moriset (C. Brisson) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved well. Annexed (C. Brisson), Mutant (S. Kabdhar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45. Former finished a length in front. Sensations (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Grandiose (R. Manish) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Handy. Montelena (Ramandeep) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/43. Maintains form.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 37.5, Moved impressively. Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 39. Strodeout well.

800m: Soft Whisper (Farhan Alam) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Speculation (Farhan Alam) 53.5, 600/40. In good condition.

1000m: Royal Treasure (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Stretched out well. Admiral Shaw (Inayat) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Empress Eternal (rb) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Former, who was three lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Desert Star (rb), Clockwise (Inayat) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Latter started two lengths behind and ended level. Key To The Mint (Ramandeep) 1-6.5, 800/55.5, 600/44.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — Inner sand:

1000m: Augusta (C Brisson), Brook Magic (Farhan Alam), Crown Angel (S. Kabdhar) 1-5.01. They jumped out smartly. Silk Stuff (Ramandeep), Emelda (rb), Saintly Star (Koshi Kumar) 1-8.47. They jumped out well, the first two named finished together in front. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari), Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-1.70. They took a good jump, the former finished a distance in front. Diamond Gold (Ramandeep), A 3-y-o (Midnight Interlude - Frevent Quest) (rb), Tamar (rb) 1-4.80. They jumped out well. Seminole Wind (P. Vikram), Epoch rb) 1-6.59. Latter was slowly off.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US