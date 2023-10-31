Montelena, Supreme Grandeur, Moriset and Clockwise impress

October 31, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Montelena, Supreme Grandeur, Moriset and Clockwise impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning.

Outer sand:

800m: Anzio (S. Kabdhar), Berrittini (Farhan Alam) 53.5, 600/40.5. They are in fine trim. Zucardi (rb), Seattle Blue (Ram Nandan) 52.5, 600/40. They impressed. Rinello (Farhan Alam) 58, 600/45. Moved freely. Mon General (Ram Nandan) 54.5, 600/42.5. Unextended. Opus One (Ramandeep) 57.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

1000m: Gutsy (S. Kabdhar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit. Moriset (C. Brisson) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved well. Annexed (C. Brisson), Mutant (S. Kabdhar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45. Former finished a length in front. Sensations (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Grandiose (R. Manish) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Handy. Montelena (Ramandeep) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/43. Maintains form.

Inner sand:

600m: Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 37.5, Moved impressively. Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 39. Strodeout well.

800m: Soft Whisper (Farhan Alam) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Speculation (Farhan Alam) 53.5, 600/40. In good condition.

1000m: Royal Treasure (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Stretched out well. Admiral Shaw (Inayat) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Empress Eternal (rb) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Former, who was three lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Desert Star (rb), Clockwise (Inayat) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Latter started two lengths behind and ended level. Key To The Mint (Ramandeep) 1-6.5, 800/55.5, 600/44.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — Inner sand:

1000m: Augusta (C Brisson), Brook Magic (Farhan Alam), Crown Angel (S. Kabdhar) 1-5.01. They jumped out smartly. Silk Stuff (Ramandeep), Emelda (rb), Saintly Star (Koshi Kumar) 1-8.47. They jumped out well, the first two named finished together in front. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari), Helen Of Troy (rb) 1-1.70. They took a good jump, the former finished a distance in front. Diamond Gold (Ramandeep), A 3-y-o (Midnight Interlude - Frevent Quest) (rb), Tamar (rb) 1-4.80. They jumped out well. Seminole Wind (P. Vikram), Epoch rb) 1-6.59. Latter was slowly off.