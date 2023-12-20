GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Montelena, Cold Pursuit, Sonic Dash and Conscious Keeper impress

December 20, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Chennai

Racing Correspondent

Montelena, Cold Pursuit, Sonic Dash and Conscious Keeper impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 20).

Outer sand: 1000m: Radiant Star (rb) 1-17, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Bomber Jet (rb), Blue Eyed Boy (P. Vikram) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44.5. They finished together.

Inner sand: 600m: Sunche Dreams (rb), a 2-y-o (Quasar - Venezia) (rb) 48.

800m: Thomas Mount (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Silk Stuff (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Yellow Sapphire (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Aviothic (rb), a 2-y-o (Multitude - Secrecy) (rb) 1-3, 600/48. They were easy. Forest Lake (rb), Autumn Light (rb) 57, 600/42. They moved together. Lord Moi (P. Vikram) 1-2. 600/47.5. Easy. Cloudy Hills (Shyam Kumar) 55, 600/41. In fine trim.

1000m: Vijaya (M. Bhaskar) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Moved well. Crown Angel (C. Brisson) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46. Handy. Empire Of Dreams (Shyam Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Unextended. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/41. Impressed. Vision Quest (rb) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Sensations (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Montelena (C. Brisson), Constant Variable (rb) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former showed out. Dazzling Princess (Farhan Alam), Knotty One (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/41. They moved well. Groovin (Shyam Kumar) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42.5. In good condition. Cold Pursuit (Shyam Kumar) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Single Malt (Farhan Alam) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Opus One (Shyam Kumar) 1-24.5, 1000/1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. Pleased.

