Mongolian King triumphs

Mongolian King (P. Trevor astride), clinched the Christmas Cup the feature event of the races here on Monday (Dec. 25). The winner is owned by Manjri Horse Breed's Farm Pvt.Ltd. & Mr. Neil Darashah and trained by Neil.

Trainer J. Sebastian scored a treble.

The results:

1. WILD FOREST PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: Hadar (Brisson) 1, Dhanwaan (Umesh) 2, Chalouchi Girl (Tanveer) 3 and Stellenbosch (Fahran) 4. 1-3/4, 4 and 3-1/2. 1m 14.66s. ₹ 9 (w), 10 and 10 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 25, Q: 14, Tla: 189. Favourite: Hadar. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. TANJORE PLATE (1,000m) maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Star Solitaire (Trevor) 1, Glorious Nissy (Brisson) 2, Jessica (Saddam) 3 and My Opinion (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Kim. 3/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m 1.03s. ₹ 6 (w), 5, 5 and 6 (p), SHP: 9, FP; 22, Q: 15, Tla: 226. Favourite: Star Solitaire. Owners: Mr. Pallon Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders' Farm Pvt.Ltd.& M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Foley.

3. MAHABALIPURAM PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: Excellent Phoenix (Umesh) 1, Spades (Shahar Babu) 2, Steve Mcqueen (Saddam) 3 and Secret Harmony (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3-1/4, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 27.56s. ₹ 12 (w), 7, 11 and 11 (p), SHP: 69, FP: 217, Q: 118, Tla: 2,536. Favourite: Princess Sasha. Owners: Mrs. S. Prema & Mr. C. R. Balakumar. Trainer: A. Malick.

4. DR. C. G. BHASKAR MEMORIAL CUP (Div.II) (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: Glorious Fire (Hesnain) 1, Lady Elise (Umesh) 2, Everest (Trevor) 3 and Alfredo (Neeraj) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 59.85s. ₹ 12 (w), 6, 8 and 7 (p), SHP: 36, FP: 37, Q: 32, Tla: 220. Favourite: Glorious Fire. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. DR. C. G. BHASKAR MEMORIAL CUP (Div.I) (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: Glorious Lilly (Neeraj) 1, Powder Puff (Umesh) 2, Quixotic (Hesnain) 3 and Temujin (Farhan) 4. 1-1/2, 3 and 3/4. 1m 03s. ₹ 13 (w), 6, 5 and 6 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 26, Q: 20, Tla: 94. Favourite: Quixotic: Owners: M/s. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph & Blesson J. Kallada. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. CHRISTMAS CUP (1,200m), 2-y o only (Terms): Mongolian King (Trevor) 1, Mr Handsome (Suraj Narredu) 2, Smashing Approach (Neeraj) 3 and Cher Amie (P. S. Chouhan) 4. 1-1/4, 2-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 11.98s. ₹ 14 (w), 6, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 30, FP: 21, Q: 15, Tla: 187. Favourite: Mangolian King. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed's Farm Pvt.Ltd.& Mr. Neil Darashah. Trainer: Neil.

7. OM.SP.L.AL.ALAGAPPA CHETTIAR MEMORIAL CUP (2,000m), rated 60 to 85 (40 to 65 Also eligible): Kambaku (Dashrath Singh) 1, Super Smart (Suraj Narredu) 2, Fresh Start (Jagadeesh) 3 and Optimus Commander (Umesh) 4. 4-1/4, 8 and 9-1/2. 2m 8.11s. ₹ 5 (w), 5 and 6 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 12, Q: 12, Tla: 85. Favourite: Kambaku. Owner: M/s. Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co.Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

8. GRREN VALLEY PLATE (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: Ole (Adarsh) 1, Phoenix Wonder (Kabdhar) 2, Picture Girl (Vaibhav) 3 and Maracana (Farhan) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 1.61s. ₹ 47 (w), 12, 9 and 12 (p), SHP: 29, FP: 1,588, Q: 341, Tla: 4,107. Favourite: Perfect Princess. Owner: Mr. Devaraj Palaniswamy. Trainer: Krishna.

Jackpot: ₹ 6,093 (39 tkts), Runner up: ₹ 128 (797 tkts), Mini Jackpot: ₹ 759 (46 tkts), Treble (i): ₹ 241 (227 tkts), (ii): ₹ 333 (263 tkts).