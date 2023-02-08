Monarchy and Flaming Lamborgini catch the eye

February 08, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Monarchy and Flaming Lamborgini caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Fast Rain (Parmar) 38. Moved freely. Lit (D.A. Naik) 40. Easy.

800m: Impulsive (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Market King (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Almas (V. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Monarchy (Nazil), Metzinger (Shahrukh) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished well clear. Flaming Lamborgini (Shelar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Opus Dei (V. Bunde), Golden Glow (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Definitely (Shahrukh) 1-10, 600/45. Urged.