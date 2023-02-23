ADVERTISEMENT

Mojo and Jet Typhoon catch the eye

February 23, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Mojo and Jet Typhoon caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 23) morning.

Inner sand:

400m: Mozelle (app) 25. Easy. Malakhi (app) 26. Easy.

600m: Kings Love (Nazil) 40. Moved freely. Misty (Nazil) 40. Slightly urged.

800m: Fighton (Parmar) 53, 600/39. Maintains form. Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Zafirah (Gagandeep), Beejay (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Both were urged and ended level. Waikiki (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Nolan (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Superimpose (Ajinkya), Ameerah (N.B. Kuldeep) 54, 600/40. Former was pushed while the latter was easy when they finished level. Fortune Teller (Merchant) 54, 600/41. Urged. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Habibi (P. Vinod) 55, 600/42. Pressed.

1000m: Mojo (Merchant) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Worked well. Dream Seller (N.B. Kuldeep), Almas (Ajinkya) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Thunberg (C. Umesh) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

