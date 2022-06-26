Mojito wins Colts Championship Stakes

Turf Authorities of India and BTC chairman K. Uday Eswaran, left, giving away the Colts Championship Stakes trophy to Mojito’s trainer M.K. Jadhav as jockey N.S. Parmar looks on. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

M.K. Jadhav-trained Mojito (N.S. Parmar up) won the Colts Championship Stakes, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (June 26). The winner is owned by M/s. SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt. Ltd. rep by Mr. Prashant Nagar.

Parmar, who rode confidently, kept the gelding second or third last till the bend before manoeuvring his mount from outside in the home stretch. Mojito responded well to the reminders and started galloping with giant strides to overtake the leader Supernatural near the 200m and win comfortably.

1. HASSAN PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 4-y-o & over: HABANERO (Kritish B) 1, Classic Charm (G. Vivek) 2, Activated (P. Surya) 3 and Max Mueller (Ashhad A) 4. Not run: Messala. 1-1/2, 2-1/4 and Nose. 1m, 14.89s. ₹43 (w), 12, 10 and 17 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 34, FP: 100, Q: 23, Trinella: 341 and 285, Exacta: 1,063 and 404. Favourite: Classic Charm. Owner: Mrs. Prabha Dominic. Trainer: S. Dominic.

2. ASTRONOMIC PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45: ANNE BOLEYN (Akshay K) 1, Ultimate Striker (G. Vivek) 2, Mount View (Sandesh) 3 and Osiris (Arvind K) 4. Lnk, 3-1/2 and Shd. 1m, 07.37s. ₹34 (w), 15, 27 and 13 (p), SHP: 109, THP: 75, FP: 705, Q: 394, Trinella: 947 and 211, Exacta: 15,087. Favourite: Mount View. Owners: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey & Mrs. Prabha Dominic. Trainer: S. Dominic.

3. KARNATAKA SUB-AREA TROPHY (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): MIRRA (Akshay K) 1, Prague (Trevor) 2, Roudy (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Sadler’s Legacy (Yash) 4. 4, 3-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 37.54s. ₹108 (w), 26, 16 and 17 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 47, FP: 646, Q: 244, Trinella: 2,266 and 971, Exacta: 6,589 and 2,824. Favourite: Prague. Owner: Ms. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

4. COLTS CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (1,600m), 3-y-o Colts & Geldings (Terms): MOJITO (Speaking Of Which-Margarita Rita) N.S. Parmar 1, ONCE YOU GO BLACK (Win Legend-Aksinya) Suraj 2, ARTHUR (Kingda Ka-Godspeed) A. Imran 3 and LEONARDO (Speaking Of Which-La Dona) Akshay K 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and Lnk. 1m, 37.35s. ₹412 (w), 53, 13 and 36 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 73, FP: 1,819, Q: 382, Trinella: 19,146 and 12,308, Exacta: 1,19,737 (carried over). Favourite: Once You Go Black. Owner: M/s. SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mr. Prashant Nagar. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

5. JUNE PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: ASCOVAL (Trevor) 1, Aztec Queen (Arvind K) 2, Colonel Harty (Angad) 3 and Anakin (Abhay S) 4. 3-3/4, Lnk and 1-1/4. 1m, 12.74s. ₹13 (w), 13, 17 and 13 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 45, FP: 64, Q: 54, Trinella: 147 and 44, Exacta: 1,882 and 1,179. Favourite: Ascoval. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal, Mr. Gautam Aggarwal & Mrs. Geeta Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

6. PARSIANA PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: SOUTHERN DYNASTY (C.S. Jodha) 1, Only You (Sandesh) 2, Shubankar (Akshay K) 3 and Rhapsody In Green (T.S. Jodha) 4. 2, 1 and 2-3/4. 1m, 53.12s. ₹31 (w), 17 and 14 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 30, FP: 74, Q: 34, Trinella: 239 and 124, Exacta: 503 and 130. Favourite: Only You. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

7. MAURITIUS PEARL PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: FORSETI (Trevor) 1, Del Mar (Ashhad A) 2, Striking Memory (S. Saqlain) 3 and Sea Blush (P. Surya) 4. 5, 2-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 12.46s. ₹17 (w), 11, 11 and 36 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 66, FP: 38, Q: 23, Trinella: 276 and 229, Exacta: 5,732 and 3,024. Favourite: Forseti. Owner: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

Jackpot: ₹25,398 (four tkts.); Runner-up: 6,220 (seven tkts.); Treble (i); 6,413 (two tkts.); (ii): 93 (182 tkts.).