Mojito tipped to deliver in the Karl Umrigar Trophy

January 18, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Mumbai:

Trainer M.K. Jadhav’s ward Mojito, who ran second to Dyf in his last start, should make amends in the Karl Umrigar Trophy, the chief event of Thursday’s (Jan. 18) races here. Rails will be placed 3 metres wide from 1400m upto the winning post.

1. M.M.T. PANDOLE PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26, 1.00 p.m.: 1. Gimme (4) M.S. Deora 61, 2. Goldiva (6) P. Trevor 61, 3. Juliana (5) Bhawani 59.5, 4. Silver Steps (2) N. Bhosale 58.5, 5. Marlboro Man (1) C.S. Jodha 56 and 6. Lightning Blaze (3) Mustakim 49.

1. GOLDIVA, 2. GIMME, 3. SILVER STEPS

2. KARL UMRIGAR TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 1.30: 1. Mojito (1) Parmar 59, 2. Flying Visit (4) R. Ajinkya 55.5, 3. Chopin (3) Neeraj 55 and 4. Coeur De Lion (2) Mustakim 51.

1. MOJITO

3. RADHA SIGTIA TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 2.00: 1. Wall Street (4) P. Trevor 61.5, 2. Magneto (1) S.Saqlain 56.5, 3. Geographique (2) Neeraj 51.5 and 4. Regal Command (30 Parmar 51.

1. GEOGRAPHIQUE

4. NADIA MARY HOMI WADIA TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden 3-y-o only, 2.30: 1. Alaricus (9) Mustakim 56, 2. Fast Approach (2) Neeraj 56, 3. Santissimo (1) P. Trevor 56, 4. Celestina (6) S. Mosin 54.5, 5. Memphis (7) S. Saqlain 54.5, 6. Sachiko (5) Bhawani 54.5, 7. Star Impact (8) S.J. Sunil 54.5, 8. Touch Of Gold (3) Santosh G 54.5 and 9. Windborne (4) Srinath 54.5.

1. FAST APPROACH, 2. SANTISSIMO, 3. WINDBORNE

5. MAHARAJA SIR PRATAPSINGH GAEKWAD TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.00: 1. Divine Thoughts (2) P. Vinod 59, 2. Esperanza (1) Merchant 58, 3. Maysara (4) N. Bhosale 56.5, 4. Majestic Warrior (6) Mustakim 56, 5. New Dimension (9) Yash Narredu 56, 6. Superimpose (8) S. Saqlain 56, 7. Empower (3) P. Shinde 53.5, 8. Misty (5) P. Trevor 53, 9. Majorella Blue (10) C.S. Jodha 52.5 and 10. Nelson River (7) R. Ajinkya 52.5.

1. MISTY, 2. SUPERIMPOSE, 3. NEW DIMENSION

6. NADIA MARY HOMI WADIA TROPHY (Div. I) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.30: 1. Baklava (8) S. Mosin 56, 2. Gold Caviar (3) V. Bunde 56, 3. Redouble (4) S.J. Sunil 56, 4. Come September (7) Mustakim 54.5, 5. Dazzling Duchess (1) P. Trevor 54.5, 6. Gypsy Soul (5) H.M. Akshay 54.5, 7. Mumtaz (2) C. Umesh 54.5, 8. Raise The Stakes (9) Parmar 54.5 and 9. Villanelle (6) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. MUMTAZ, 2. RAISE THE STAKES, 3. DAZZLING DUCHESS

7. F.K. VAKIL TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.00: 1. Treasure Gold (5) S. Mosin 60.5, 2. Koenig (6) P. Shinde 57, 3. Lord Fenicia (7) Aniket 56.5, 4. Ultimo (10) S. Saqlain 56.5, 5. Little Minister (9) Merchant 53.5, 6. Over The Line (4) R. Ajinkya 53, 7. Versace (8) Neeraj 52.5, 8. Battista (1) S.G. Prasad 52, 9. Marmaris (2) Parmar 51.5 and 10. Eloquent (3) K. Nazil 51.

1. ULTIMO, 2. LORD FENICIA, 3. LITTLE MINISTER

Day’s Best: GOLDIVA

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.