Mojito, Rasputin and Booster Shot catch the eye

Published - October 16, 2024 05:53 pm IST - Pune:

Mojito, Rasputin and Booster Shot caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 16) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Attained (V. Bunde) 39. Easy. My Princess (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Beyond Stars (A. Prakash) 37. Moved well.

800m: Waikiki (Parmar) 52, 600/37. Moved freely. Coeur De Lion (app) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Toofaan (Prasad) 54, 600/39. Worked freely. Rasputin (Hamir) 49, 600/36. Moved impressively. Away She Goes (app), Speak The Breed (Gore) 50, 600/37. They moved level freely. Walter (Trainer) 53, 600/38. Worked well. Disciplined (H.M. Akshay) 51, 600/38. Moved nicely. The General (Bhawani) 50, 600/37. Worked well. Anaira (Late Lady Di) (S. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. 2/y/o Leitir Mor/Merletta (Nazil), Exotic Star (app) 50, 600/37. They were urged and finished level. 2/y/o Golden Dancer (Sandesh) 52, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-3, 800/48, 600/36. Responded well. Windborne (Santosh), Sands Of Dubai (Nirmal) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Tiepolo (Trevor) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Easy.

1200m: Booster Shot (Mansoor), Geographique (Hamir) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Regina Memorabilis (Hamir), Nostalgia (V. Bunde) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pair moved impressively.

