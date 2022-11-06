Mojito claims the General Rajendrasinhji Million

Trainer A.M. Jadhav’s Mojito ridden by N.S. Parmar won the General Rajendrasinhji Million, the feature event of the concluding day’s races of the Pune racing season 2022 held here on Sunday (Nov. 6).

The winner is owned by Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Thoroughbred Pvt. Ltd.

Trainer Malesh Narredu stole the limelight by saddling three winners of the day.

Leading Owner: Five Stars Shipping Company Private Limited with the Leading stakesmoney of ₹67,06,194.

Leading Trainer: P. Shroff with 17 winners.

Leading Jockey: A. Sandesh with 24 winners.

Leading apprentice jockey: Mustakim Alam with 7 winners.

Leading Stud Farm: Usha Stud Farm with 54 points.

1. B. PRAKASH TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: MAJESTIC WARRIOR (Mustakim Alam) 1, Queen O’ War (Parmar) 2, Buckley (Dashrath) 3 and Cipher (S. Saqlain) 4. 3/4, 3-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 7. 87s. ₹150 (w), 31, 13 and 26 (p). SHP: 48, FP: 1,716, Q: 490, Tanala: 3,536 and 1,632. Favourite: Agostino Carracci.

Owners: Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad rep. Chetak Horse Racing Pvt. Ltd., M/s. N. Prem Kumar & Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

2. MID-DAY TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: CAMPAIGN (Kirtish) 1, Anoushka (S. Saqlain) 2, Lion King (P. Vinod) 3 and Dagger’s Strike (C.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Smart Choice. ₹103 (w), 28, 12 and 106 (p). SHP: 47, FP: 259, Q: 124, Tanala: 9,217 and 15,801. Favourite: Luminosity.

Owner: Mr. K.H. Vachha. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. FREE PRESS JOURNAL TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: GALLOPING GLORY (Bhawani) 1, Willy Wonkaa (S.J. Sunil) 2, Zacapa (J. Chinoy) 3 and Brazos (P. Dhebe) 4. Not run: Angels Trumpet. ₹38 (w), 16, 28 and 26 (p). SHP: 112, FP: 514, Q: 317, Tanala: 2,459 and 1,186. Favourite: Multiencrypted.

Owners: Mr. Christopher John, Mr. Dean John, Mr. Earnest J. John II & Mr. Kooverji N. Gamadia. Trainer: Vinesh.

Note: In this race Giverny (N.B. Kuldeep) and Dalasan (Shubham astride) did not raise a gallop soon after the start.

4. FOURTH ESTATE CUP (1,600m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: COUNT OF SAVOY (Kirtish Bhagat) 1, Pride’s Angel (Antony Raj) 2, Flying Scotsman (Neeraj) 3 and Presidential (Chouhan) 4. Hd, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 38. 29s. ₹46 (w), 14, 28 and 17 (p). SHP: 64, FP: 505, Q: 266, Tanala: 1,011 and 383. Favourite: Flying Scotsman.

Owners: Ms. Farida B. Dubash & Mr. Rustom H. Vakil. Trainer: M. Narredu.

Note: In this race Multistarrer (S. Saqlain up) met with interference 100 metres after the start and stumbled, resulting in the rider falling. It was announced later that jockey S. Saqlain was taken to the hospital for treatment and is out of danger.

5. PUNE CANTONMENT BOARD CUP (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: LORD FENICIA (P. Trevor) 1, Kirkines (Neeraj) 2, Liberation (Antony Raj) 3 and House Of Lords (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1/2, 3-1/2 and 6-1/2. 1m 25. 34s. ₹46 (w), 14, 13 and 11 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 178, Q: 72, Tanala: 253 and 124. Favourite: Kirkines.

Owners: Mr. Kunal Gupta & Ms. Nandini B. Nanjundaswamy rep. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP, Mr. Sudendu Shah & Mr. Kishore P. Rungta. Trainer: M. Narredu.

6. PUNE CANTONMENT BOARD CUP (DIV. I) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: KARIENA (Neeraj) 1, Inamorata (Chouhan) 2, Adamas (P. Trevor) 3 and Walter (R. Ajinkya) 4. 1-1/4, 5-1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m 25. 32s. ₹14 (w), 10, 14 and 14 (p). SHP: 35, FP: 94, Q: 61, Tanala: 161 and 46. Favourite: Kariena.

Owners: Mr. Geoffrey B. Nagpal & Mrs. Charrone Nagpal. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

7. GENERAL RAJENDRASINHJI MILLION (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only: MOJITO (Parmar) 1, Kalamitsi (Chouhan) 2, Vincent Van Gogh (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Coeur De Lion (Trevor) 4. 2-1/4, Lnk and 1-1/4. 1m 37. 83s. ₹13 (w), 11 and 13 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 51, Q: 28, Tanala: 73 and 28. Favourite: Mojito.

Owners: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: A.M. Jadhav.

8. K. RAGHUNATH PLATE (DIV. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: PHANTA (S.J. Sunil) 1, Zukor (Nazil) 2, Arbitrage (H. Gore) 3 and Rhythm Of Nature (P. Shinde) 4. 1-3/4, 5-1/2 and Hd. 57.89s. ₹127 (w), 26, 17 and 16 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 626, Q: 527, Tanala: 5,776 and 1,415. Favourite: Rhythm Of Nature.

Owners: Mr. Sudendu Shah & Mr. Kishore P. Rungta. Trainer: M. Narredu.

9. K. RAGHUNATH PLATE (DIV. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ARCANA (Kirtish Bhagat) 1, Hilma Klint (Mustakim Alam) 2, Hela (Bhawani) 3 and Moment Of Madness (H. Gore) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 57.46s. ₹19 (w), 12, 18 and 16 (p). SHP: 60, FP: 113, Q: 90, Tanala: 436 and 194. Favourite: Arcana.

Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Z. Poonawalla & Mr. Rishad N. Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs.

Trainer: P. Shroff.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹28, 879 (6 tkts.), 30%: 4,641 (16 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 4,416 (112 tkts), 30%: 1,122 (189 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 2,410 (13 tkts.), (ii) 657 (45 tkts.), (iii) 582 (86 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 18, 304 (6 tkts.), (ii) 3,922 (12 tkts.).