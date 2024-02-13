Mojito and Wild Thing catch the eye

February 13, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Mumbai:

Mojito and Wild Thing caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Waikiki (Parmar) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Wild Thing (P. Dhebe) 51, 600/37. Moved attractively. Serrano (Parmar) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Fighton (P. Dhebe) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1000m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Maintains winning form. Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Urged. Magnanimous (app) 1-11, 600/44. Easy. Major Saab (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1200m: Chopin (Neeraj), 1-26, 600/43. Moved fluently. Double Scotch (J. Chinoy) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed.