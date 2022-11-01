Mojito and Wall Street excel

November 01, 2022 17:23 IST

Mojito and Wall Street excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 1) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Zip Along (S. Chinoy), Regal Prince (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Crowning Jewel (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Adonis (Dhebe), Iamstorm (Parmar) 52, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/os Madras Cheque (rb), Play For Glory (Nirmal) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Dexa (Hamir) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Away She Goes (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Smart Choice (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Queen O’ War (Parmar) 1-5, 800/49, 600/36. Responded well. Mojito (Parmar), Pure (D.A. Naik) 1-2, 800/47, 600/36. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Note the former.

1200m: Wall Street (Sandesh) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/38. Moved impressively. Tail Event (Merchant) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged.

1400m: Kalamitsi (Trevor) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.