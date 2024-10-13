ADVERTISEMENT

Mojito and Waikiki impress

Published - October 13, 2024 06:15 pm IST - PUNE:

Mojito and Waikiki impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 13) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Land Of Plenty (V. Bunde), Battista (rb) 40. Former ended four lengths in front. Cuban Pete (Shahrukh) 39. Moved fluently.

800m: The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Black Thunder (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Looking Like A Wow (V. Bunde), Marlboro Man (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Waikiki (Parmar) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 600/39. Moved attractively. Mojito (Parmar) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Impressed.

