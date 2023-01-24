Mojito and Waikiki excel

January 24, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Mojito and Waikiki excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 24) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Come Back Please (Merchant) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Fighton (Parmar) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal), Winter Agenda (Gagandeep) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former was superior.

1200m: Once You Go Black (Sandesh) 1800/600m 1-22. Moved well.

1400m: Waikiki (Parmar), Pure (rb) 1-34, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and finished level freely. Note the former.

1800m: Mojito (Parmar) 2-3, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-35, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved impressively.