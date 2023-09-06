Mojito and Son Of A Gun excel

September 06, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - PUNE:

Mojito and Son Of A Gun excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 6) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Hilad (Gore) 39. Easy. Gazino (rb) 38. Moved well. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy.

800m: Yarmouth (Peter), Neilina (V. Bunde) 53, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Enlightened (Shelar) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Between Friends (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. She’s A Teaser (V. Bunde) 53, 600/39. Pushed. Alpha Gene (I. Pardeshi) 57, 600/42. Easy. Prince O’ War (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Urged. Mojito (Parmar) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Excelled. Mighty Wings (Shahrukh) 57, 600/42. Easy. Miss Allure (J. Chinoy) 57, 600/42. Easy. Joaquin (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Rising Power (Mustakim) 56, 600/42. Pressed. Baby Bazooka (Shahrukh), Brave Beauty (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Former finished four lengths ahead. Golden Warrior (Yash), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/39. Former was four lengths superior. Waikiki (Parmar) 53, 600/40. Good. Monarchy (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Outlander (R. Ajinkya), Superimpose (Dashrath) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Kings Love (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Worked well. India Strong (Parmar) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Trinket (Prasad) 51, 600/38. Urged. Market King (Neeraj), Nelson River (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Urged. Metzinger (Nazil), Arabian Phoenix (Shahrukh) 50, 600/38. Pair urged and ended level. Transcend (T.S. Jodha), Uzi (Zeeshan) 52, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Juliana (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Daianne (Prasad) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Sentinel (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Miss American Pie (Parmar), Moonshot (Dhebe) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was superior. Kinzhal (N.B. Kuldeep), Ultimo (R. Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Booster Shot (V. Bunde), Dream Alliance (Mustakim) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Justino (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked freely. Julius (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

1200m: Exuma (Parmar), Pure (Dhebe) 1-22, 800/52, 600/40. Former was pushed and finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Kimiko (Prasad) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/42. Urged. Ahead Of My Time (P. Vinod) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/57, 600/45. Pressed.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Christophany (C.S. Jodha), Thrilling (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. They jumped out well and finished level freely.

Mock race — September 5: Race track:

1400m: Serrano (Parmar), Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh), Chagall (C. Umesh), Multiverse (S. Kamble), Cordelia (Chouhan) and Jendayi (Trevor) 1-26, 600/36. 1-3/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. Serrano who was racing 4th till the bend comfortably maneuvered his way in the straight to win the race.