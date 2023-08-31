Mojito and Key To The Mint excel

August 31, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Pune:

Mojito and Key To The Mint excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 31) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Prince O’ War (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely. Joaquin (T.S. Jodha) 38. Moved well.

800m: Waikiki (Parmar) 52, 600/39. Moved fluently. Magileto (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Mojito (Parmar) 48, 600/36. Excellent display. Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Lightning Blaze (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Slightly urged. Mufaza (Daman), Exuma (Dhebe) 55, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Urged. Pride’s Prince (V. Bunde), Sloane Square (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Roll The Dice (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Alpine Star (S. Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Worked well.

1000m: Fantastic Flare (J. Chinoy) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. Booster Shot (V. Bunde), Endurance (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Chopin (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/41. Easy. Geographique (Neeraj), Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Both moved neck and neck freely. Anoushka (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 600/42. Pushed. Souza (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/55, 600/40. Moved freely. Star Prosperity (Shubham) 1-7, 800/51, 600/37. Pleased.

1200m: Pure (rb), Miss American Pie (Parmar) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former was three lengths superior. Galloping Ahead (Aniket) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Ataash (Mosin) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well. Reminiscence (Kirtish) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Stretched. Key To The Mint (Vinod) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively. Goldiva (Vinod) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well. Supernatural (Trevor) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Good.

1600m: King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Shaped well.