Mojito and Baby Bazooka excel

January 12, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Mojito and Baby Bazooka excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 12) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Divine Soul (Zameer) 38. Moved freely. Dazzling Princess (Zameer) 39. Moved fluently. Eyes On The Prize (Atul) 41. Easy. Superlative (V. Jodha), Executive Decision (Ranjane) 40. Pair level. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 37. Pleased. The Flutist (Zameer) 38. Urged. Tyrone Black (Mustakim) 37. Pushed. Aira (rb) 39. Moved fluently. Moon Belle (Bhawani) 40. Easy.

800m: Market King (Ajinkya), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Own Voice (Ajinkya) 54, 600/41. Worked well. Etoile (Shelar), Ristretto (Mosin) 54, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Midsummer Star (Ajinkya), Harriet (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Pyrrhus (C.S. Jodha), Jubilant Journey (Ajinkya) 52, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Aloysia (Neeraj), Superimpose (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/40. Former was superior. Ugly Truth (V. Jodha), Kinzhal (Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Former ended one length in front. Sloane Square (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Sky Hawk (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Ultimo (Ranjane), Dream Seller (N.B. Kuldeep) 52, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level.

1000m: In Contention (A. Gaikwad), Great Guns (Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal), Allied Attack (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Mojito (Parmar) 1-2, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Fortune Teller (Merchant) 1-12, 600/42. Urged. Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

1400m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-42, 800/57, 600/42. Easy.

1600m: King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. In good shape.

