Mojito and Agostini Carracci excel

Pune:
October 26, 2022 18:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mojito and Agostini Carracci excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 26) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Pure (rb), Sweet Emotion (Parmar) 38. Former ended four lengths in front. The Awakening (Peter) 41. Easy. Scaramanga (Zervan) 40. Moved freely.

800m: Turmeric Tower (Mustakim) 50, 600/37. Worked well. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 49, 600/36. Excelled. Bombay (J. Chinoy) 55, 600/42. Easy. Flying Visit (Shelar) 50, 600/37. Responded well. 2/y/os Serrano (Parmar), Waikiki (Dhebe) 56, 600/41. Former was three lengths superior.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Adamas (Yash), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Northern Lights (C. Umesh), Zborowski (app) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up six lengths and finished level.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1400m: Mojito (Parmar), Spring Grove (rb) 1-32, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished well clear.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app