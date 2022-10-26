Races

Mojito and Agostini Carracci excel

Mojito and Agostini Carracci excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Pure (rb), Sweet Emotion (Parmar) 38. Former ended four lengths in front. The Awakening (Peter) 41. Easy. Scaramanga (Zervan) 40. Moved freely.

800m: Turmeric Tower (Mustakim) 50, 600/37. Worked well. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 49, 600/36. Excelled. Bombay (J. Chinoy) 55, 600/42. Easy. Flying Visit (Shelar) 50, 600/37. Responded well. 2/y/os Serrano (Parmar), Waikiki (Dhebe) 56, 600/41. Former was three lengths superior.

1200m: Adamas (Yash), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Northern Lights (C. Umesh), Zborowski (app) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up six lengths and finished level.

1400m: Mojito (Parmar), Spring Grove (rb) 1-32, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished well clear.


