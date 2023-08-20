Misty, who is in good shape, should win the F.D. Wadia Trophy

August 20, 2023 12:01 am | Updated August 19, 2023 07:06 pm IST - Pune

The three-year-old filly Misty, who is in good shape as evidenced by her morning trials, should win the F.D. Wadia Trophy, the main event of Sunday’s (Aug. 19) races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. NEONA PLATE (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 2.00 p.m.: 1. Star Romance (1) Gagandeep 59, 2. Soup And Sandwich (3) Akshay Kumar 58, 3. Cellini (2) Trevor 55 and 4. Arcana (4) Aniket 52.5.

1. ARCANA

2. SECRET ROMEO PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 4 to 30 — 2.30: 1. Spirit Bay (4) T.S. Jodha 59, 2. Lady Di (1) P. Shinde 57, 3. C’est L’Amour (10) Saba 56, 4. Mighty Wings (2) K. Nazil 56, 5. Volare (8) Dashrath 55.5, 6. Lightning Blaze (5) Aniket 53.5, 7. Slam Dunk (6) H. Gore 53.5, 8. Prince Igor (7) Mustakim 52, 9. Reciprocity (9) Prasad 49 an 10. Song Song Blue (3) Kaviraj 49.

1. SLAM DUNK, 2. SPIRIT BAY, 3. LADY DI

3. PETRONIA PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 3.00: 1. Star Gallery (6) H. Gore 59, 2. Big Red (7) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. She Is On Fire (5) Zervan 58.5, 4. Kimiko (8) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 5. Eaton Square (2) P. Trevor 55, 6. Rush (4) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 7. Dowsabel (1) Merchant 53.5 and 8. Impunity (3) Neeraj 53.5.

1. RUSH, 2. IMPUNITY, 3. KIMIKO

4. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 3.30: 1. Supernatural (1) P. Trevor 59, 2. Rasputin (2) Akshay Kumar 58, 3. Truly Epic (4) C.S. Jodha 56.5, 4. In Contention (3) H. Gore 56, 5. Euphoric (6) M.S. Deora 55.5, 6. Chopin (7) Kirtish 54 and 7. Golden Kingdom (5) Kaviraj 50.

1. RASPUTIN, 2. SUPERNATURAL

5. F.D. WADIA TROPHY (Gr. 3) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 4.00: 1. Time And Tide (4) P.S. Chouhan 58, 2. Believe (3) V. Bunde 56, 3. Misty (2) P. Trevor 54.5, 4. Dream Seller (1) Neeraj 54, 5. The General (5) T.S. Jodha 50 and 6. Chililady (6) Hindu Singh 48.5.

1. MISTY, 2. TIME AND TIDE

6. WAVES OF GLORY PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 4.30: 1. Majestic Warrior (1) Mustakim 59, 2. Pink Jasmine (8) N. Bhosale 59, 3. Buckley (2) Dashrath 57.5, 4. Pure (5) P. Dhebe 57, 5. Empower (9) S. Mosin 55.5, 6. Majorella Blue (6) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. San Salvatore (4) Bhawani 54.5, 8. Inishmore (3) P. Trevor 54 and 9. Golden Glow (7) Akshay Kumar 53.

1. INISHMORE, 2. PINK JASMINE, 3. PURE

7. SECRET ROMEO PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 4 to 30 — 5.00: 1. Blaze Carson (8) H. Gore 59.5, 2. Magnanimous (7) Bhawani 59, 3. Adamas (5) P. Trevor 58.5, 4. Comaneci (2) Gagandeep 58.5, 5. Renaissance Art (6) Akshay Kumar 58, 6. Untitled (3) Shelar 58, 7. Flying Halo (9) V. Bunde 57.5, 8. Zip Along (10) Mustakim 55, 9. Fantastic Flare (4) Aniket 54.5 and 10. Sussing (1) Shubham 51.

1. ZIP ALONG, 2. ADAMAS, 3. MAGNANIMOUS

Day’s Best: MISTY

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

