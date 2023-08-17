Misty and Pure excel

August 17, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Pune

Misty and Pure excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 17) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Soup And Sandwich (H.M. Akshay) 37. Good. Lit (Parmar) 40. Easy. Wanderlust (Nazil) 38. Moved freely. Kimiko (Bhawani) 39. Slightly urged.

800m: Renaissance Art (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/38. Pressed. Dream Seller (Neeraj), Harriet (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Serrano (Parmar), Moonshot (rb) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Armoury (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/38. Urged. In Contention (Dashrath), Sonic Boom (S. Amit) 51, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Nirvana (C. Umesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. Lady Di (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Blaze Carson (Gore) 55, 600/40. Pressed. Sunburst (N. Bhosale), Zuccaro (R. Manish) 56, 600/41. Pair level. The General (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Misty (Nazil) 50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Nord (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Pure (Parmar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Excelled. Mysterious Girl (Shahrukh) 1600/600m 1-8. Moved freely.

1600m: King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Chauvelin (R. Manish), Souza (Chouhan) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42. They were easy.

