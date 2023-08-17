HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Misty and Pure excel

August 17, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Misty and Pure excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 17) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Soup And Sandwich (H.M. Akshay) 37. Good. Lit (Parmar) 40. Easy. Wanderlust (Nazil) 38. Moved freely. Kimiko (Bhawani) 39. Slightly urged.

800m: Renaissance Art (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/38. Pressed. Dream Seller (Neeraj), Harriet (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Serrano (Parmar), Moonshot (rb) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Armoury (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/38. Urged. In Contention (Dashrath), Sonic Boom (S. Amit) 51, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Nirvana (C. Umesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. Lady Di (N.B. Kuldeep) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Blaze Carson (Gore) 55, 600/40. Pressed. Sunburst (N. Bhosale), Zuccaro (R. Manish) 56, 600/41. Pair level. The General (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Misty (Nazil) 50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Nord (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Pure (Parmar) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Excelled. Mysterious Girl (Shahrukh) 1600/600m 1-8. Moved freely.

1600m: King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Chauvelin (R. Manish), Souza (Chouhan) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42. They were easy.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.