ADVERTISEMENT

Misty and Creative Girl shine

Published - September 28, 2024 05:14 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Misty and Creative Girl shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 28) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track: 600m: Goodfellow (Shahrukh), 2/y/o Gusto/Radical Attraction (Nazil) 39. They were easy. Toofaan (Prasad) 42. Easy. Kings Love (Shahrukh) 41. Easy.

800m: Chardikala (Trevor), Affluence (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Kanya Rashi (Nirmal) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Superimpose (Saba) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Chat (Pranil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Superlative (Saba) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Aperol (C.S. Jodha), Escape Velocity (Kamble) 52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Misty (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Pleased. Murwara Princess (Merchant) 56, 600/41. Easy. Alaricus (Saba) 51, 600/38. Pushed. Adonis (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Urged. Storm Cloud (rb) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Floyd (P. Vinod), Brego (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/37. Both moved level freely. 2/y/os Excellent Art/Eskadale (A. Prakash), Jackson (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Merletta (Zameer), Victorious Omen (Nazil) 55, 600/40. Pair level. 2/y/os Deauville/Xisca (A. Prakash), Touch Of Mystic (Gore) 55, 600/40. They finished level freely. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 53, 600/38. Worked well.

1000m: Creative Girl (V. Bunde), Mutant (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. New Yorker (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed. Showman (Saba) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Metzinger (Nazil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Stretched.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Seeking Alpha (Vivek G) 1-24, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. 1400m: Pissarro (R.N. Darshan) 1-41, 1200/1-26, 600/42. Moved fluently. Willy Wonkaa (app) 1-41, 600/42. Easy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US