Misty and Creative Girl shine

Misty and Creative Girl shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 28) morning.

Sand track: 600m: Goodfellow (Shahrukh), 2/y/o Gusto/Radical Attraction (Nazil) 39. They were easy. Toofaan (Prasad) 42. Easy. Kings Love (Shahrukh) 41. Easy.

800m: Chardikala (Trevor), Affluence (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Kanya Rashi (Nirmal) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Superimpose (Saba) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Chat (Pranil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Superlative (Saba) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Aperol (C.S. Jodha), Escape Velocity (Kamble) 52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Misty (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Pleased. Murwara Princess (Merchant) 56, 600/41. Easy. Alaricus (Saba) 51, 600/38. Pushed. Adonis (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Urged. Storm Cloud (rb) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Floyd (P. Vinod), Brego (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/37. Both moved level freely. 2/y/os Excellent Art/Eskadale (A. Prakash), Jackson (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Merletta (Zameer), Victorious Omen (Nazil) 55, 600/40. Pair level. 2/y/os Deauville/Xisca (A. Prakash), Touch Of Mystic (Gore) 55, 600/40. They finished level freely. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 53, 600/38. Worked well.

1000m: Creative Girl (V. Bunde), Mutant (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. New Yorker (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed. Showman (Saba) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Metzinger (Nazil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Stretched.

1200m: Seeking Alpha (Vivek G) 1-24, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. 1400m: Pissarro (R.N. Darshan) 1-41, 1200/1-26, 600/42. Moved fluently. Willy Wonkaa (app) 1-41, 600/42. Easy.