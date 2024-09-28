GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Misty and Creative Girl shine

Published - September 28, 2024 05:14 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Misty and Creative Girl shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 28) morning.

Sand track: 600m: Goodfellow (Shahrukh), 2/y/o Gusto/Radical Attraction (Nazil) 39. They were easy. Toofaan (Prasad) 42. Easy. Kings Love (Shahrukh) 41. Easy.

800m: Chardikala (Trevor), Affluence (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Kanya Rashi (Nirmal) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Superimpose (Saba) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Chat (Pranil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Superlative (Saba) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Aperol (C.S. Jodha), Escape Velocity (Kamble) 52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Misty (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Pleased. Murwara Princess (Merchant) 56, 600/41. Easy. Alaricus (Saba) 51, 600/38. Pushed. Adonis (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Urged. Storm Cloud (rb) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Floyd (P. Vinod), Brego (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/37. Both moved level freely. 2/y/os Excellent Art/Eskadale (A. Prakash), Jackson (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. 2/y/os Leitir Mor/Merletta (Zameer), Victorious Omen (Nazil) 55, 600/40. Pair level. 2/y/os Deauville/Xisca (A. Prakash), Touch Of Mystic (Gore) 55, 600/40. They finished level freely. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 53, 600/38. Worked well.

1000m: Creative Girl (V. Bunde), Mutant (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. New Yorker (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed. Showman (Saba) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Metzinger (Nazil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Stretched.

1200m: Seeking Alpha (Vivek G) 1-24, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. 1400m: Pissarro (R.N. Darshan) 1-41, 1200/1-26, 600/42. Moved fluently. Willy Wonkaa (app) 1-41, 600/42. Easy.

Published - September 28, 2024 05:14 pm IST

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.