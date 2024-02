February 23, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Mumbai:

Misty and Coeur De Lion caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 23) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Misty (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Ataash (Antony Raj) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well.

1200m: Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Urged.