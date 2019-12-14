Missing You catches the eye

Missing You, Rainbow Trout, Wizard Of Stocks and Cupido caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 14) morning.

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/o Joaquin (Kuldeep), Seventh Star (rb) 41. Pair level. Teodor Monte (Zeeshan) 40. Easy. 2/y/os Flame Of Thea (Dashrath), Corporate Jungle/Supernova (Kuldeep) 41. Former better. Run Forrest Run (Zeeshan) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Lion King (Kuldeep) 56, 600/41. Easy. Beyond Time (Mansoor), Gracida (Malam) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Lethal Steps (Zervan), American Odessey (P.Naidu) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Baku (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Easy. War Of Attrition (Zeeshan), Highland Wind (rb) 54.5, 600/39.5. Both were level. Rumba (rb), Parisian (Kharadi) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Wilshire (A.Gaikwad) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Cormorant (Zervan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. 2/y/os Luminous (Kadam), Streek (Mahesh) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Scotland (David Egan), Twinspire (Sandesh) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Pair moved level freely. Walk The Talk (David Egan), Dazzling Eyes (Hamir) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level. Nightfall (Kuldeep) 1-9, 600/43. Moved freely. La Tonarella (Parmar), 2/y/o Hioctane (Roche) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Jack Flash (Nazil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Pushed. 2/y/os Treasure Hunt (Parmar), Exotique (Roche) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They were easy. Egalite (rb), 2/y/o Season’s Greetings (Kharadi) 1-11, 600/42. Former better. 2/y/os Windsor Castle (Parmar), Gravitas (Zervan) 1-12, 600/43. Pair easy. 2/y/os Bold Legend (David Egan), Tiberius (Kharadi) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. Pair moved freely. 2/y/os Pense’e (Neeraj), Maxine (Zervan) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former easily finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: 2/y/os Skyfall (Vinod), Recall Of You (Nathan Evans) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Rainbow Trout (Sandesh), Strong Storm (Zervan) 1-20, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Cupido (Kuldeep) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well.

1400m: Missing You (Pradeep) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved well. Kariega (Akshay) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Wizard Of Stocks (Roche), Alexei (Parmar) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter who covered three lengths on the outside was urged to end level.

1600m: Momentum (Kharadi), Sacred Roman (Roche) 1-51, 1400/1-36.5, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front.

Outer Sand

800m: 2/y/os Feel Lucky (Sandesh), Magic In The Wind (Pranil) 57, 600/43. Pair level.