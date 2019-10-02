Missing You and Hunt For Gold catch the eye

Missing You and Hunt For Gold caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 2) morning.

Inner Sand:

600m: Macau (Nazil) 37.5. Moved freely. Between Friends (Ayyar) 36.5. Moved well. Western Style (Ayyar) 38. Urged. Polyneices (Yash) 39. Easy. Lorraine (Yash) 42. Easy. Bombshell (rb) 1200/600m 40. Easy.

800m: Hunt For Gold (Parmar) 49, 600/37. Shaped well. Divine Glory (A. Gaikwad), Frieze (Zameer) 52, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Castilian (Mahesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 56, 600/42. Easy. Questionable (Rathod) 52, 600/38.5. Moved freely. On Va Danser (Kaviraj) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Athulya (C.S. Jodha), Outstanding (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. La Rondine (Kadam) 57, 600/42. Easy. Zenon (Aniket) 49, 600/36.5. Moved well. Masar (Merchant) 52.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Domination (rb) 49, 600/37. Pressed. Arrecife (C.S. Jodha) 51.5, 600/39. Slightly urged. Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 55.5, 600/41.5. Easy. Nusrat (S. Sunil), Dowsabel (Merchant) 50, 600/37. They were urged and ended level. Its A Deal (Merchant) 53.5, 600/40.5. Easy. Kruger (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/38.5. Moved freely. Golden Eclipse (Parmar) 52, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Gdansk (Rathod) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Urged. Nightfall (Nazil) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Makhtoob (V. Jodha) 1-4.5, 800/49.5, 600/37. Moved attractively. Perfect Star (Bhawani) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Brilliant Gold (C.S. Jodha), Revelator (V. Jodha) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Both moved neck and neck freely. Grand Accord (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/49.5, 600/38. Pleased. Regal Shot (A. Prakash) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Pushed.

1200m: Play Safe (Bhawani) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Roberta (Parmar) 1-20.5, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Missing You (Pradeep) 1-17.5, 1000/1-3.5, 800/49.5, 600/37.5. Excelled.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Egalite (Kaviraj), 2/y/o Benghazi (Zervan) 1-11, 800/54, 600/40. They jumped out well and finished level.